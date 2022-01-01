Go
Don Pan

18505 NW 75th Place

Popular Items

PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Tequeño$1.99
Build Your Own Bowl$9.00
Choose your Base, Protein, Sides and Sauce!
Cheese Bread$5.25
Plantains$2.00
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
Pandebono$1.99
Ham Croquette$0.99
Venezuelan Pabellon Empanada$3.75
Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Beef, Black Beans and Plantains
Maltin Polar$2.49
Location

Miami FL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
