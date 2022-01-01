Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Mi Casita Bakery

839 Reviews

$

8280 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bandeja Paisa Asada
Pollo a la Parilla
Calentado de Huevos

Bebidas Calientes.

Cortadito

$1.99

Cafe con Leche

$2.50+

Tinto

$1.99+

Colada

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.99+

Milo Caliente

$3.50+

Te Caliente

$1.95

Sodas.

Manzana

$1.95+

Colombiana

$1.95+

Uva

$1.95

Kola

$1.95Out of stock

Bretaña

$1.95

Naranja

$1.95

Popular

$1.95

Coke Lata

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Agua

$1.85

Pony Malta

$2.50

Pina

$1.95

Refrescos.

Milo en Lata

$1.75

Lulo Postobon

$1.50

Mora Postobon

$1.50Out of stock

Naranja Piña Postobon

$1.50

Mango Postobon

$1.50

Frutas Tropicales Postobon

$1.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.25

Lemonada

$2.25

Avena Alpina

$1.70

Vaso De Agua

Vaso De Agua Y Hielo

Vaso Con Hielo

Leche Pequeño

$1.85

Leche Grande

$2.75

snapple

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.45

Jugos Naturales.

Lulo Natural

$3.50

Mora Natural

$3.50

Maracuya Natural

$3.50

Agua Panela

$3.25

Batido

$3.75

Avena Casera

$3.75

Mazamorra

$4.25+

Naranja Natural

$4.65

Guanbana

$3.50

mango

$3.50

Calentados

Calentado de Huevos

Calentado de Huevos

$5.99
Calentado de Carne

Calentado de Carne

$11.95

Calentado de Carne y Huevos

$12.95
Calentado de Higado

Calentado de Higado

$11.95
Super Calentado de Carne

Super Calentado de Carne

$13.95

Super Calentado de Higado

$12.95

Super Calentado de Pollo

$13.95

Huevos

Huevos con Jamón

Huevos con Jamón

$3.99

Huevos con Jamón / Arepa

$4.99

Huevos con Jamón / Pan

$4.99
Huevos con Arepa

Huevos con Arepa

$4.99

Orden de Huevos

$2.99

Arepas

Arepa Sola

$2.00

Arepa con Queso

$2.95

Pollo con Arepa

$9.85

Carne con Arepa

$9.99

Arepa de Chocolo con Queso

$2.50

Carne a la Parilla

Carne a la Parilla

Carne a la Parilla

$11.95

Pollo a la Parilla

Pollo a la Parilla

Pollo a la Parilla

$11.95

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$12.95

Chuleta Caleña

Chuleta Caleña

Chuleta Caleña

$11.95

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa Asada

Bandeja Paisa Asada

$11.95
Bandeja Paisa Molida

Bandeja Paisa Molida

$11.95

Bandeja Paisa Pollo

$13.95

Higado Encobollado

Higado Encobollado

$11.95

Lenguas

Posta

Posta

$11.95Out of stock

Sobrebarriga

Sobrebarriga

Sobrebarriga

$12.95

Tamal

Tamal Frio

Tamal Frio

$9.99

Pescado

Filete de Pescado

Filete de Pescado

$12.95
Mojarra 750

Mojarra 750

$15.75

Mondongo

Mondongo Pequeño

$6.99
Mondongo Grande

Mondongo Grande

$11.99

Sancocho & Sopa

Sancocho de Costilla

Sancocho de Costilla

$11.99Out of stock

Sancocho de Gallina

$11.99Out of stock

Sopa de Pollo Pequeña

$6.75
Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$6.75+Out of stock

Sopa de Pescado

$11.99

Ajiaco

$8.75Out of stock

Sopas

Sancocho de Costilla

Sancocho de Costilla

$11.99Out of stock

Sancocho de Gallina

$11.99Out of stock
Mondongo Grande

Mondongo Grande

$11.99

Mondongo Pequeño

$6.99
Sopa de Pollo

Sopa de Pollo

$6.75+Out of stock

Sopa de Pollo Pequeña

$6.75

Sopa de Pescado

$11.99

Ajiaco

$8.75Out of stock

Especial

Especial Del Dia

$10.99

Ordenes Extras

Arepa Blanca Grande

$1.99

Arepa Blanca Con Queso

$2.99

Arroz

$2.99

Ensalada

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.50

Huevo Extra

$1.99

Maduros

$3.50

Papa Criolla

$3.50

Papa Frita

$2.99

Papa Salada Orden

$2.50

Tostones

$3.50

Yuca Frita

$2.99

Yuca Hervida

$2.99

Carne Molida

$4.99

Empanadas / Carimañola

Carimañola de Carne

$1.60Out of stock

Carimañola de Queso

$1.60Out of stock

Empanadas de Carne

$1.65

Empanadas de Pollo Maiz

$1.65

Empanadas de Queso

$1.65

Chicharron

Chicharron

$5.25

Chorizo

Chorizo

$3.75

Kibbes

Kibbes

$2.60

Morcilla

Morcilla

$3.75

Papa Salada

Una Papa Salada

$0.95

Queso Frito / Dedos

Queso Frito

$3.50

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$4.99

Galleteria

Chicharron de Guayaba

$1.65

Pastel de Guayaba y Queso

$1.65

Cucas

$2.50

Galleta

$1.50

Lenguas paquete

$2.50

Oreja de Elefante

$1.55

Rollo

$1.99

Pastel de Coco

$1.25Out of stock

Empanada de Guayaba

$1.25

Pandero

$1.25

Suspiro

$1.25

Torta

$2.50+

Torta Negra Pequeña

$6.99

Torta Blanca Porcion

$2.50

Panes

Pan de Bono

Pan de Bono

$1.60
Pan de Queso

Pan de Queso

$1.60
Buñuelo

Buñuelo

$1.60
Pan de Leche

Pan de Leche

$1.65

Asema

$1.65
Pan Aliñado

Pan Aliñado

$3.25
Pan con Queso

Pan con Queso

$3.85
Roscon de Guayaba

Roscon de Guayaba

$3.99
Roscon de Arequipe

Roscon de Arequipe

$3.99

Pan Hawaiiano

$4.50

Tostada Paquete

$2.50

Especial de Roscon

$1.50

Vitrina Fria

Arepa Blanca Paquete

$5.75

Flan

$3.50

Milhojas

$2.95

Picante

$2.25

Postre de Natas

$3.25

Queso de Hoja

$6.50

Tres Leche

$3.55

Especiales

Pechuga Rellena

$11.99Out of stock
Filete de Pescado

Filete de Pescado

$12.95

Pavo

$10.50Out of stock

Gallina

$11.99

Boliche

$10.50Out of stock

Pernil

$10.50Out of stock

Del Dia

$7.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8280 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery
Mi Casita Bakery image
Mi Casita Bakery image
Mi Casita Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vicky Bakery - Hollywood - 2319 N state road 7
orange starNo Reviews
2319 N state road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Miramar
orange star3.0 • 123
12312 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #10 Hollywood
orange star4.1 • 36
2401 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Don Pan - Miami Gardens Dr
orange starNo Reviews
18505 NW 75th Place Miami, FL 33015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston