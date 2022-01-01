Hollywood bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Hollywood
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar
|Popular items
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.25
|Pastelito - Guava
|$1.64
|Pastelito - Cheese
|$1.64
Mi Casita Bakery
8280 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Mojarra 750
|$14.50
|Calentado de Huevos
|$5.99
|Sopa de Pollo
|$7.25
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Cuban Bowl
|$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
15955 Pines Blvd, pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|PAPA RELLENA
|$2.00
|PAN DE BONO
|$1.75
|TOSTADA
|$2.00