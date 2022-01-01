Grilled chicken in Hollywood

Casa Borinquen - Hollywood image

 

Casa Borinquen - Hollywood

6519 Taft Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$9.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Grilled Chicken Taco image

 

Tacogüey

9360 Stirling Road, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO
More about Tacogüey
Havana Pembroke image

 

Havana Pembroke

14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.50
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Havana Pembroke
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Sergio's Restaurant #4

13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (1328 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4

