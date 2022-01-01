Grilled chicken in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
6519 Taft Street, Hollywood
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$9.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about Tacogüey
Tacogüey
9360 Stirling Road, Cooper City
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO
More about Havana Pembroke
Havana Pembroke
14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$14.50
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.