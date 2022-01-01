Spaghetti and meatballs in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|Spaghetti with meatballs
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines
|ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$21.00
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|LM SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE OR MEATBALLS
|$14.95
Spaghetti with your choice of our signature homemade bolognese or meatballs.
|KIDS - SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$10.95
Spaghetti with tomato sauce and mini meat balls
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$22.95