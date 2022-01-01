Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Havana 1957 Pembroke Pines Havana - Pembroke

No reviews yet

14571 SW 5TH ST

PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Churrasco a la Cubana
Ropa Vieja
Vaca Frita

Appetizers

Cuban Combo

$20.00

(Serves two) Ham croquettes, bite-size fried pork, Yucca Chips, crispy yucca, potato ball stuffed with picadillo (ground beef) and tamal in the husk.

Croquetas

$8.00

Choice of: ham, cheese, chicken, bacalao (cod), or assorted croquettes.

Tamal en Hoja

$6.00

Tamal with seasoned pork wrapped and cooked in a corn husk and topped with Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce).

Truffle Yuca Fries

$7.95

Yucca fries tossed in truffle oil, parmesan cheese & rosemary, served with cilantro aioli.

Masitas de Cerdo

$9.00

(Cuban Fried Pork) Fried pork served with Cuban Mojo (citrus onion sauce) and yucca chips.

Tostones Shrimp

$14.00

Green Plantain cups stuffed with Shrimp Enchilado

Tostones Ropa Vieja

$12.50

Green plantain cups stuffed with Ropa Vieja

Guacamole & Pork Masitas

$18.00

Avocado smashed with tomato, onions, lime, and cilantro topped with crispy pork masitas and served with a side of plantain chips.

Empanada Ropa Vieja

$10.00

Crispy golden dough filled with braised beef served with pineapple sweet sauce.

Marinero quiero ser

$16.00

Ceviche, escabeche and salmon pate on yucca chips.

Ceviche Tropical

$17.00

Local fresh snapper and shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, and rocotto sauce.

Cuban-Style Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Key west Shrimp, Florida avocado, Vine ripe tomatoes, red onion with cachucha pepper citrus sauce, and yucca chips.

Soup & Salads

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Homemade chicken broth, roasted chicken, angel hair noodles, carrots and onions

Black Beans Soup

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, queso fresco, and caesar dressing.

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, chayote, orange segments, sunflower seeds, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chickpeas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips, and cilantro dressing.

Cuban Salad

$11.00

Fresh field greens, Florida avocado, cucumbers, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted red peppers with citrus vinaigrette.

Bowls

Roasted Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Slow roasted chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sweet plantains, crispy potato sticks.

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$16.50

Braised and shredded flank steak served with white rice, sweet plantains, balsamic tomatoes, plantain chips and cilantro dressing.

Tradicional Cuban Bowl

$17.00

Roasted pork with white rice, black beans, yucca, sweet plantains with Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce).

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

8oz ground beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, bacon, onion, pickles, mustard, and ketchup in a sesame bun.

Cuban Burger

$16.50

Our tribute to this American classic done our way: an 8 oz ground beef patty topped with pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard served in a sesame bun.

Sandwich Havana 1957

$13.00

Havana 1957 roasted chicken topped with Cuban Gravy, avocado, and tomato in Cuban bread.

Medianoche

$12.00

A delightful combination of ham, shredded pork, swiss cheese in pressed soft egg bread.

Pan con Lechon

$12.00

Roasted pork with grilled onions

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Pork with Grilled Onions served in pressed Cuban bread.

Entrees

Pollo Havana 1957

$18.00

A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.

Pescado a la Plancha

$24.00

Fresh local fish filet, roasted butternut squash puree, basil oil with your choice of two sides: White rice, sweet plantain, crispy plantain, or side salad.

Enchilado de Camarones

$20.00

Shrimp stewed with onions and green peppers in our house criolla sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Enchilado de Mariscos

$30.00

Half Florida lobster tail stewed with shrimp, onion, red pepper, green pepper, secret spices in our house criolla sauce. Served with white rice, sweet plantains and house salad.

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, and white wine. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Fresh pan-seared Scottish Salmon, cachucha pepper romesco sauce, basil oil pea tender with a choice of two sides: White rice, sweet plantain, or side salad.

Whole Fried Snapper

$45.00

Marinated chicken stewed in our criolla sauce with raisins, olives and potato. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Fricase de Pollo

$16.00

Marinated chicken stewed in our criolla sauce with raisins olives and potato. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.50

Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.

Pollo Frito a la Cubana

$16.00

Fried half chicken topped with pickled onions. Served with moro rice and tostones.

Vaca Frita de Pollo

$16.00

Griddled till crispy and topped with onions and Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce). Served with white rice and black beans.

Ropa Vieja

$17.00

stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.

Picadillo Habanera

$15.00

Ground beef stewed in our house criolla sauce with raisins and Spanish olives. Served with white rice and black beans.

Palomilla a la Plancha

$19.00

Traditional Cuban griddled thin steak topped with sautéed onions. Served with moro rice and yucca with Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce).

Rabo Encendido

$30.00

Oxtail stew braised in red wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Churrasco a la Cubana

$34.00

Certified Angus skirt steak charbroiled and topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and black beans.

Vaca Frita

$17.00

Shredded and grilled flank steak topped with onions and Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce). Served with rice and black beans.

La Orquesta Cubana

$24.00

A sample platter of Havana 1957 Chicken, Ropa Vieja and Pork. Served with rice, black beans, and Sweet Plantains.

Grilled Florida Lobster

$55.00

Whole garlic butter grilled Florida lobster with grilled tiger shrimp. Served with fresh sauteed mixed vegetables and seafood sauce.

Lechon Asado

$16.00

Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce). Served with moro rice and yucca.

Bistec de Cerdo Encebollado

$18.00

Pork shoulder steak previously marinated in our house adobo, griddled, and topped with sautéed onions. Served with moro rice and tostones.

Masas de Cerdo Fritas

$15.50

Fried pork topped with Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce). Served with moro rice and yucca.

The Skinny Habanero Menu

Skinny Pollo Havana 1957

$16.00

8 oz. of dark or white meat chicken marinated with secret spices and roasted in its own juices. No salt added.

Skinny Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$15.00

8 oz. of white meat chicken breast, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Skinny Cerdo Asado con Mojo Criollo

$15.00

5 oz. of roasted pork in its own juices.

Skinny Vaca Frita de Pollo

$16.00

Grilled, shredded, and seasoned chicken topped with onions in Cuban mojo (citrus onion sauce).

Skinny Pescado a la Plancha

$17.00

6 oz. of fresh, locally caught corvina, lightly seasoned.

Sides

White Rice Side

$3.00

Asparagus Side

$5.00

Avocado Side

$4.50

(Seasonal)

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$9.00

Sweet Plantains Side

$3.00

Mashed Potato Side

$5.00Out of stock

Moro Rice Side

$4.50

Salmon Side

$6.25

Shrimp Side

$6.00

Green Plantains Side

$3.50

Yuca con Mojo Side

$4.00

Dessert

Cuban Flan

$7.00

Guava Cheesecake

$9.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Tiraselo tu

$8.00

You will love the smooth texture and the coffee flavor for the perfect taste to end your meal. And you pour the coffee yourself a.k.a tiraselo tu

Kid Menu

Soda Included

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid Grilled Palomilla Steak

$10.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Bundles

Lechon Asado (for 2)

$28.00

Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo. Served with moro rice and yuca.

Lechon Asado (for 4)

$56.00

Slow oven roasted pork leg with Cuban mojo. Served with moro rice and yuca.

Ropa Vieja (for 2)

$28.00

Braised and shredded flank steak stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.

Ropa Vieja (for 4)

$56.00

Braised and shredded flank steak stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.

Vaca Frita (for 2)

$28.00

Braised, shredded and grilled flank steak topped with onions and mojo. Served with rice and black beans.

Vaca Frita (for 4)

$56.00

Braised, shredded and grilled flank steak topped with onions and mojo. Served with rice and black beans.

Masas de Cerdo (for 2)

$28.00

Fried cubed pork topped with sautéed onions. Served with moro rice and yuca with mojo.

Masas de Cerdo (for 4)

$56.00

Fried cubed pork topped with sautéed onions. Served with moro rice and yuca with mojo.

Pollo Havana (for 2)

$28.00

A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.

Pollo Havana (for 4)

$56.00

A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.

Extra Sides

Moro Rice (for 4)

$10.00

White Rice (for 4)

$7.00

Yuca Hervida (for 4)

$7.00

Black Beans (for 4)

$7.00

Maduros (for 4)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home or office and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.

Location

14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027

Havana Pembroke image
Havana Pembroke image

