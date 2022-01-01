Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

12100 Miramar Parkway

33025, FL 33025

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Asian Calamari

$14.95

Canastas de Camarones

$13.95

Canastas de Churrasco

$13.95

Chimi Sliders

$13.95

Empanadas de Yuca

$9.95

Kibbehs Crocantes

$13.95

Mofonguitos del Valle

$15.95

Ox-Tail Dumplings

$13.95

Picadera de Mariscos

$45.95

Picadera Tipica for 2

$25.95

Picadera Tipica for 4

$45.95

Pulpo a las Brisas

$19.95

Wing

$0.50

ENTREES

Arroz Chaufa

$16.95
Avocado Smash Burger

Avocado Smash Burger

$16.95

Caribbean Oxtail

$26.95

Ceviche Tribeca

$22.95

El Argentino

$26.95

El Chimi Burger

$15.95

El Chuleton

$21.95

La Americana Burger

$15.95

Mar y Tierra

$34.95

Masitas de Cerdo

$14.95

Masitas de Pollo

$14.95

Mofongo Platano

$14.95

Mofongo Yuca

$14.95

Pescado Samana

$27.95

Plantain Crusted Salmon

$20.95

Pollo a La plancha

$13.95
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$14.95

Succulent Beef shredded and slowly braised in a plum tomato sauce with capers, olives and peppers. Served with moro rice and maduros.

Salmon Picatta

$24.00

Seafood Linguine

$19.95

Shrimp a la Mamajuana

$21.95

Tomahawk

$59.95

Chivo Guisado

$16.00

DESSERTS

Thats Bananuts Bread

$9.95

Cheesecake Passion Fruit

$9.95

Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Flan

$7.95

Ice Cream Side

$3.95

Tres Leche

$9.95

SOUPS

Sancocho

$14.95

Chicken Soup

$12.95

Shrimp Soup

$14.95

COFFEE

Americano

$2.95

Cappuccino

$3.95

Cortadito

$2.95

Expresso

$2.95

KIDS MENU

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.95

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.95

Chicken Tenders w/ Rice

$8.95

Chicken Tenders w/ Veggies

$8.95

Mac and Cheese

$8.95

SALADS

Garden Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.95

Southwestern Salad

$12.95

SIDES

Avocado

$3.95

Cheesy Yuca Mashed

$5.95

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.95

French Fries

$4.95

Jasmine White Rice

$3.95

Loaded Mofongo | Platano

$9.95

Loaded Mofongo | Yuca

$9.95

Mofongo Plantain *Side*

$7.95

Mofongo Yuca *Side*

$7.95

Moro Rice

$3.95

Parmesan French Fries

$4.95

Parmesan Yuca Fries

$4.95

Queso Frito

$6.95

Red Beans

$2.95

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.95

Sweet Plantain

$3.95

Tostones * Side*

$4.95

Yuca Fries Regular

$3.95

Prefix $19

Chicken

$19.00

Salmon

$19.00

Ropa Vieja

$19.00

Kids Prefixed $8

Chicken tenders

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Arturo Fuentes

Arturo Fuentes

$16.00

Padron

Padron

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Online Orders Available Until 8 P.M Closed Mondays. Thank you for your Business.

12100 Miramar Parkway, 33025, FL 33025

Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge image
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge image

