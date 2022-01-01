Dr. Sous Custom Catering
Butler's #1 Rated Restaurant!
108 N Main Street
Popular Items
Location
108 N Main Street
Butler PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Butler Brew Works
Brewing up Adventurous Ales in downtown Butler!
RB Cigar Bar & Speakeasy
Come in and enjoy!
Butler Penne
Come in and enjoy!
Villa Grande
Come in and enjoy!