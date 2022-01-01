Go
Toast

Villa Grande

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

183 New Castle Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1238 reviews)

Popular Items

12 Cut$12.95
16 inch round pizza which is hand-tossed
Extra Roll$0.50
Chicken Salad$11.45
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and grilled chicken
Mini Pizza$7.45
Chicken Parmesan$15.45
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese, with spaghetti
Lg Stromboli$10.45
ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
House Salad$4.75
roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine, iceberg, spring mix
8 Cut$11.95
14 inch round pizza which is hand-tossed
16 Cut$16.45
Sicilian style, square pizza with a thicker crust. Please allow 10 additional minutes for preparation, as these take longer to cook.
Pink Pasta$12.95
a mix of marinara and alfredo sauces, with penne
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

183 New Castle Rd

Butler PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Donny B's BBQ Shack

No reviews yet

The best BBQ in PA!

Dr. Sous Custom Catering

No reviews yet

Butler's #1 Rated Restaurant!

Third Eye Pies - Butler

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butler Penne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston