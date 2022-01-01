Go
Black Hoof Brewing Co.

A neighborhood brewery in historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia

11 S King Street

One Bavarian Pretzel$5.00
One soft and warm Bavarian pretzel served with sweet German mustard and Obatzda, a traditional Bavarian beer cheese
11 S King Street

Leesburg VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
