Easy Pie

Contemporary Quick Dining, Specializing in Hand Crafted, Creative, Pizzas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more!

649 Squire Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small BYO Pizza$9.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
Hamburger$9.95
Large BYO Pizza$14.00
Traditional hand stretched cheese pizza, made with our house made dough, sauce and special blend of mozzarella and other cheeses. Have it plain or top it with any of our gourmet and fresh toppings
French Fries$5.00
Hand cut french fries
SM Fully Loaded$14.00
house-made smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, bacon and chives, topped with mozzarella and jack cheese, finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
6 Chicken Fingers$12.00
Monstah Tot$11.00
loaded with bacon, shredded jack cheese, chives and finished with a sour cream-ranch drizzle.
Crispy Honey Bbq Chicken$15.00
crisp romaine, crispy honey bbq chicken, bacon, sweet corn, avocado, red onion and creamy ranch dressing.
SM Mac Daddy$14.00
BIG MAC PIZZA - special sauce, fresh ground beef, topped with mozzarella cheese and finished with crisp onions, pickles, lettuce, sesame seeds and a special sauce drizzle. the “BIGGEST MAC” around.
Boom Boom$15.00
crispy fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce onion, pickles, mayo and BOOM BOOM sauce.
649 Squire Rd

Revere MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
