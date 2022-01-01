Go
Eggroll Cafe

Our menu enlists a variety of
handcrafted fusion eggrolls, to be lavishly dipped
into our house vinaigrette sauce. Popular
menu items have included our Classic eggrolls,
Steak & Cheese eggrolls, California and
veggie specials, perfected to a "golden crisp".

110 University Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Jasmine Rice$2.00
Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
Mango Bubble Tea
Chicken Katsu$15.00
Chicken Katsu is a traditional and very popular Japanese dish also known as Tonkatsu. We will take two piece of chicken breast, bread it with Japanese Panko bread crumbs and fry them to a crisp. Then it gets served with a homemade Katsu sauce that adds a tangy kick to these crispy chicken cutlets!
Thai Tea Bubble Tea
2 orders$8.00
Select up to 2 Flavors
1 order$4.25
Each order comes with 2 Eggrolls.
(Select 1 Flavor)
Eggroll Platter$26.50
(Select up to 4 flavors) Great for sharing with group of friends. Ideal for sporting events, parties, cook outs, and holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years Eve, SuperBowl)
General Gao$15.00
The General Gao's Chicken is our most popular entree. It's made with big chunks of all white meat, battered and fried to a crisp. Then it's covered in our homemade General Gao sauce which gives it that sweet and citrusy flavor.
3 orders$11.00
Select up to 3 Flavors
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

110 University Ave

Lowell MA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
