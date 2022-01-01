El Cantarito
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
709 PLAZA DR • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
709 PLAZA DR
CHESTERTON IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
El Salto
Come in and enjoy!
FUSE Bar | Nightclub
Welcome to Fuse!
Chesterton's leader in Nightlife & Entertainment.
Offering a variety of Fresh, upbeat, sounds, eats, and drinks!
And if all that dancing gets you tired, try one of our gourmet sandwiches, tasty appetizers, or mouthwatering burgers.
Are you ready to see what all the spark is about? Beware... you may never want to leave this place!
Bottle Service, Birthday, Event, Party Reservations available! RSVP here: Reservations@fusevideobar.com
Third Coast Spice Cafe
New American Diner! Locally sourced Cage Free Eggs, Organic Oatmeal and Greens. Dog Friendly outside dining and a kid zone!