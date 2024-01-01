Restaurant info

"At Running Vines Winery, founded by Veteran and Owner Nicki Caylor, our commitment to crafting exceptional wines is matched only by our dedication to community. Nicki's leadership, inspired by her military service, fosters a culture of inclusivity and support for fellow veterans and women in business. Teaming up with Winemaker Emily Kennedy, our focus on quality and innovation drives us to handcraft wines that exceed expectations. Beyond the vineyard, we actively engage in supporting local businesses, charitable causes, and honoring our servicemembers. Each bottle we produce reflects not just our passion for quality but also our commitment to building a stronger, more connected community. Join us in savoring exceptional wines and contributing to the fabric of our local endeavors and meaningful connections at Running Vines Winery."

