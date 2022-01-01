Go
El Charro

El Charro has been bringing you authentic Mexcian food for over 40 years. Enjoy our fresh dishes paired with an original margarita or glass of sangria.

21519 21 Mile Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Pint Regular Salsa$4.65
Meat Taco$4.94
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.
Chicken Taco$4.94
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with shredded chicken, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
1/2 Pint Regular Salsa$2.60
Ground Beef Taco Dinner$15.45
Three of our own puffy tacos with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
1/2 Lb Chips$2.75
Full Lb Chips$4.90
Chicken Taco Dinner$15.45
Three of our own puffy tacos with shredded chicken, lettuce, white cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

21519 21 Mile Rd

Macomb MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
