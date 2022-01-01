El Fenix
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
6811 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
6811 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas TX 75225
Nearby restaurants
Burning Rice Preston Center
No Reviews
6106 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225 Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurant