Go
Main pic

El Fenix

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6811 W Northwest Hwy

Dallas, TX 75225

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6811 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas TX 75225

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rex's Seafood and Market
orange star4.9 • 2274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Burning Rice Preston Center
orange starNo Reviews
6106 Luther Lane, Dallas, TX 75225 Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
orange star4.6 • 899
8411 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Wok Star Chinese
orange starNo Reviews
8041 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75231
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

El Fenix

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston