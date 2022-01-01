Go
El Fenix

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

810 N Central Expwy

Plano, TX 75074

Popular Items

Fiesta Taco Salad$9.99
Picadillo beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens & a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of fresh made salsa.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla$12.49
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Two Classic Seasoned Chicken Tacos$9.49
Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

810 N Central Expwy, Plano TX 75074

