El Fenix
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
810 N Central Expwy
Plano, TX 75074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
810 N Central Expwy, Plano TX 75074
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Love and War - Texas
Come in and Enjoy!
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Proudly serving the following craft partners: Village Baking Company, Great One Cookie, Local Oven Gluten Free Baking, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing, Noble Rey Brewing, 3 Nations Brewery, Pepperlane Jellies and Double L Ranch Meats.
Rodeo Goat
BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.
Cultura Taphouse
Craft Beer Taphouse. Salud to the good life!