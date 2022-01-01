Go
El Papagayo

Come in and enjoy a taste of Guadalajara, Mexico.

SEAFOOD

5804 Marconi Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

CHIMICHANGA$12.00
Fried flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, pico, cheese, salsa
CRISPY COD TACO(2)$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla, crispy cod, cabbage slaw, diabla sauce, pico, cheese
VEGAN BAJA TOFU TACOS$16.00
crispy corn tortillas, crispy tofu, cabbage slaw, pineapple, mango salsa, cucumber, diabla salsa
VEGAN CHIMICHANGA$12.00
Fried flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, pico, vegan cheese, salsa
VEGAN STREET TACOS (2)$8.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of filling (1), cilantro, onion, salsa
VEGAN BEANS$4.00
VEGAN SOYRIZO ROLLED TACOS$16.00
Corn tortilla, soyrizo, potato, tofu, lettuce, salsa, pico, guac, vegan cheese
GUACAMOLE$6.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO(2)$12.00
Crispy corn tortilla, shrimp, cabbage slaw, diabla sauce, pico, cheese
VEGAN BURRITO$12.00
Flour tortilla, choice of filling (1), beans, rice, pico, vegan cheese, salsa
Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5804 Marconi Ave

Carmichael CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
