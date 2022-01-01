Elia
Come in and enjoy!
310 MAIN STREET ST A
Location
310 MAIN STREET ST A
PLEASANTON CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Oyo
Come in and enjoy!
Lokanta
Lokanta Grill & Bar offers sophisticated menu of Anatolian, Greek and Mediterranean Fusion Cuisine.
At Lokanta Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare.
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.