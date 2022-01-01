Go
Sultan's Kebab

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

6654 Koll Center Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (11624 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Falafel Wrap$9.99
Single Falafel$1.00
Individual Pita$0.65
Chicken Shish Plate$15.99
Kebab (individual)$3.99
Chckn Shish Plate #2$14.99
Salmon Wrap$12.99
Hummus$5.99
Lamb Shish Plate #1$14.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6654 Koll Center Pkwy

Pleasanton CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

