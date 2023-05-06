Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noland's Cake Shop

review star

No reviews yet

205 Main StSte B

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Custom Cake

Shape

Custom Round

$59.00+

Custom Square

$59.00+

Custom Heart

$59.00+

Sheet Cakes

Quarter Sheet Cake

$139.00

Serves 30

Half Sheet Cake

$169.00

Serves 40

Three Quarter Sheet Cake

$229.00

Serves 60

Full Sheet Cake

$329.00

Serves 100

Signature Cake

Round

6" Round Signature

$59.00

8" Round Signature

$79.00

Serves 10-12

10" Round Signature

$109.00

Serves 20

12' Round Signature

$139.00

Serves 35

14' Round Signature

$179.00

Serves 45-50

16" Round Signature

$249.00

Serves 65-70

18" Round Signature

$289.00

Serves 85-90

Square

6" Square Signature

$69.00

8" Square Signature

$89.00

Serves 16-20

10" Square Signature

$129.00

Serves 26-30

12' Square Signature

$159.00

Serves 38-40

14' Square Signature

$209.00

Serves 55-60

16" Square Signature

$309.00

Serves 75-80

Heart

8" Heart Shaped Cake

$79.00

Serves 10-12

10" Heart Shaped Cake

$109.00

Serves 20

12" Heart Shaped Cake

$139.00

Serves 35

14" Heart Shaped Cake

$249.00

Serves 45-50

16" Heart Shaped Cake

$289.00

Serves 65-70

Sheet

Full Sheet Cake

$329.00

Serves 100

Three Quarter Sheet Cake

$229.00

Serves 60

Half Sheet Cake

$169.00

Serves 40

Quarter Sheet Cake

$139.00

Serves 30

Cupcakes

Banana Cream Cupcakes

Banana Cream Cupcakes

$6.00+

Banana Cupcakes

$6.00+
Banana Supreme Cupcakes

Banana Supreme Cupcakes

$6.00+
Black Forest Cupcakes

Black Forest Cupcakes

$6.00+
Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes

Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes

$6.00+

Caramel Apple Cupcakes

$6.00+
Carrot Cupcakes

Carrot Cupcakes

$6.00+
Chocolate Diablo Cupcakes

Chocolate Diablo Cupcakes

$6.00+
Chocolate Mint Cupcakes

Chocolate Mint Cupcakes

$6.00+
Christmas Snowball Cupcakes

Christmas Snowball Cupcakes

$6.00+
Christmas Tree Cupcakes

Christmas Tree Cupcakes

$6.00+
Classic White Cupcakes

Classic White Cupcakes

$6.00+
Coconut Cream Pie Cupcakes

Coconut Cream Pie Cupcakes

$6.00+
Coconut Cupcakes

Coconut Cupcakes

$6.00+
Create your own Cupcakes

Create your own Cupcakes

$6.00+
French Vanilla Cupcakes

French Vanilla Cupcakes

$6.00+
German Chocolate Cupcakes

German Chocolate Cupcakes

$6.00+
Lemon Kiss Cupcakes

Lemon Kiss Cupcakes

$6.00+
Orange Soda Cupcakes

Orange Soda Cupcakes

$6.00+
Oreo Cookie and Cream Cupcakes

Oreo Cookie and Cream Cupcakes

$6.00+

Peanut Fudge Cupcakes

$6.00+

Pineapple Dream Cupcakes

$6.00+

Pink Champagne Cupcakes

$6.00+
Pumpkin Spice Cupucakes

Pumpkin Spice Cupucakes

$6.00+
Red Velvet Cupcakes

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$6.00+
Season Special Cupcakes

Season Special Cupcakes

$6.00+
Smores Cupcakes

Smores Cupcakes

$6.00+
Snow White Cupcakes

Snow White Cupcakes

$6.00+
Strawberry Fields Cupcakes

Strawberry Fields Cupcakes

$6.00+
Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

$6.00+
Toffee Crunch Cupcakes

Toffee Crunch Cupcakes

$6.00+
Tres Leches Cupcakes

Tres Leches Cupcakes

$6.00+
Vanilla Razzleberry Cupcakes

Vanilla Razzleberry Cupcakes

$6.00+
White Confetti Cupcakes

White Confetti Cupcakes

$6.00+

Specialty

Shape

Round

$79.00+

Square

$75.00+

Sheet

$169.00+

Heart

$69.00+

Desserts & Brownies

Desserts

Fruit Strudel

Fruit Strudel

$7.00

Each

Large Fruit Strudel

Large Fruit Strudel

$79.00

Whole

Baklava Cups

$36.00

Per Dozen

Mini Cannoli

$24.00

Per Dozen

Chocolate Mousse Cups

$36.00

Per Dozen

Strawberry Shortcake Cups

$36.00

Per Dozen

Fruit Tarts

$36.00

Per Dozen

Tiramisu Bites

$36.00

Per Dozen

Mini Cheesecakes

$36.00

Per Dozen

Mini Coconut Cream Pie

$36.00

Per Dozen

Mini Lemon Meringue

$36.00

Per Dozen

Cream Puffs

$24.00

Per Dozen

Napoleon Pastry Puffs

$48.00

Per Dozen

Cream Roll

$35.00

Full Roll

Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

$35.00

Full Roll

Banana Bread w/Nuts

Banana Bread w/Nuts

$15.00

Loaf

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$15.00

Loaf

Cranberry Orange Bread

$15.00

Loaf

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$15.00

Loaf

Apple Strudel

$85.00
Hawaiian Mango Strudel

Hawaiian Mango Strudel

$75.00
Black Forest Strudel

Black Forest Strudel

$75.00

Brownies

Chocolate Chip Brownie w/Nuts

$24.00

12 Pieces

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$24.00

12 Pieces

Cookies

Cookies

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

$16.50+

Dozen Small Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$16.50+

Dozen Small Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$16.50+

Dozen Small Cookies

Butter Cookie Cookies

$16.50+

Dozen Small Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies

$16.50+

Custom Designed Cookies

Edible Image Cookie **Minimum order 12**

$6.00

Cookie Size 3.5"-4" Please email or text image for cookies to: nolandscakeshop@gmail.com 925-462-3333

Pies

Coconut Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$25.00

Mincemeat Pie

$35.00

Banana Cream Pie

$30.00

Berry Pie

$40.00

Pecan Pie

$40.00

Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

Dutch Apple Pie

$35.00

Apple Pie

$35.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
