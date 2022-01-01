Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sultan's Kebab - Pleasanton

11,624 Reviews

$$

6654 Koll Center Pkwy

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Popular Items

Combo Shaw Plate #8
Prawn Kebab Wrap
Lamb Shish Wrap

PLATTERS

Lamb Shish Plate #1

Lamb Shish Plate #1

$17.99
Chckn Shish Plate #2

Chckn Shish Plate #2

$16.99
Beef Shish Plate #3

Beef Shish Plate #3

$17.99

Beef/Chick kebab #4

$17.99

Lmb /Chck kebab #4

$17.99

Lamb/Beef kebab #4

$17.99

Chicken Wings #5

$15.99

Sultan's Burger #6

$14.99

Lamb Shaw Plate #7

$17.99

Combo Shaw Plate #8

$17.99

Chck Shaw Plate #9

$16.99

Adana Kebab Plate #10

$17.99

Chicken Adana #11

$15.99

Kofte Plate #12

$15.99

Lamb Shank #13

$18.99

Iskender Kebab #14

$17.99

Beyti Kebab #15

$17.99

Prawns Kebab #16

$17.99

Salmon Kebab #17

$17.99

Seafood Kb Plate #18

$17.99

Lamb Shish Rice Bwl

$15.99

Chicken Shish Rice Bwl

$15.99

Chick Shaw Rice Bwl

$15.99

Combo Shaw Rice Bowl

$15.99

Lamb Shaw Rice Bwl

$15.99

Beef Shish RIce Bwl

$15.99

Kofte Rice Bowl

$15.99

Falafel Rice Bwl

$15.99

Seafood Casserole

$16.99

Lamb Casserole

$14.99

Beef Casserole

$14.99

Shrimp Casserole

$16.99

Vegetarian Casserole

$13.99

Chicken Casserole

$14.99

Salmon Casserole

$16.99

MEAL KEBAB

$31.75

MEAL FALAFEL

$31.75

SALADS

Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Falafel Salad

$13.99

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Prawn Salad

$17.99

Seafood Combo Salad

$17.99

Combo Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Lamb Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Beef Shish Salad

$15.99

Lamb Shish Salad

$15.99

Chicken Shish Salad 19

$15.99

CHK/BF Shish Salad

$15.99

LMB/CHK Shish Salad

$15.99

BF/LMB Shish Salad

$15.99

Beef/Lamb Shish Salad

Adana Salad

$16.99

Kofte Salad

$15.99

Chckn Adana Sld

$15.99

Chicken wings salad

$14.99

WRAPS

Combo Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Prawn Kebab Wrap

$13.99

Salmon Wrap

$13.99

Lamb Shish Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shish Wrap

$12.99

Beef Shish Wrap

$13.99

Kofte Wrap

$12.99

Adana Wrap

$13.99

Ground Chicken Wrap

$11.99

falafel wrap

$11.99

House Falafel Wrap

$12.99

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

VEGETERIAN PLATES

Falafel Plate 27

$13.99

Vegi Plate 26

$14.99

VEGETERIAN WRAPS

Falafel Wrap

$11.99

House Falafel Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

A LA CARTE

Kebab (individual)

$3.99

Adana A'lacarte

$9.99

Ground Ch A'lacarte

$9.99

Shawarma A'lacarte

$9.99

Seafood Kb A'lacarte

$5.99

kofte A'lacrte 1pc

$1.99

Chck wng A'lacarte 7pc

$9.99

APPETIZERS

Hummus

$5.99

Baba gnoush

$5.99

Tzatziki

$5.99

Dolma

$5.99

Piyaz

$5.99

Tabbouleh

$5.99

French Fries

$5.50

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Garlic Feta Fries

$6.99

Falafel (1 dozen)

$14.99

Single Falafel

$1.50

Grill Vegetables

$5.99

Feta Rolls

$5.99

Green Pickles

$5.99

Turnips (Pink)

$5.99

Yogurt

$5.99

Mezze Trio

$8.50

SIDE ORDERS

Rice

$3.50

Bag of Pita

$3.99

Individual Pita

$0.65

Large Side Hot Sauce

$4.99

Large Side Tahini Sauce

$4.99

Small sauce

$0.35

SOUPS

Lentil Soup

$5.99

KIDS

Kids ch kebab

$9.99

Kids bf kebab

$9.99

Kids lamb kebab

$9.99

Kids ch shawarma

$9.99

Kids lamb shawarma

$9.99

Kids kofte

$9.99

Kids shrimp

$9.99

Kids salmon

$9.99

Kids Falafel Plate

$9.99

Market

Halva

$7.99

Olives

$9.99

Virgin Oil

$12.99

Honey

$12.99

Roasted Antep Pistachios

$10.99

Sun-Dried Tomato

$9.99

Turkish coffee

$14.99

Turkish Delight Box

$12.99

Honey (Small)

$9.99

Drinks

Soda

$3.05

Ayran

$3.99

OJ

$4.00

Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.99

Pot of Tea

$7.99

Bottle Drinks

$3.99

Bottle water

$2.75

Salgam

$3.99

ALCOHOL

Beer

$6.25

Beer Efes

$6.90

Beer Mythos

$6.90

Fix

$6.90

Zeos

$6.90

House Pinot Noir

$7.50

House Cabernet

$7.50

House Chardonay

$7.50

House Chardonay Bottle

$28.00

House Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Wine glass white cankaya

$8.00

Wine glass red Amethystos

$15.50

Wine bottle white cankaya

$34.00

Wine bottle red Amethystos

$60.00

Sparkling wine

$38.00

Gofas nemea glass

$14.00

Gofas nemea bottle

$55.00

Julia chard glass

$12.00

Julia chard bottle

$42.00

Simeli glass

$12.00

Simeli botlle

$45.00

BAKLAVA

Turkish Delight

$4.99

Pistachio baklava square

$5.99

Pistachio baklava triangle

$6.99

Bow tie baklava

$5.99

Chocolate Baklava Square

$5.99

Chocolate baklava triangle

$4.99

Kunefe

$8.99

Rice Pudding

$7.99

Tray Of Square Baklava

$110.00

Tray Of Triangle Baklava

$95.00

RICE PUDDING

RICE PUDING

$7.99

ICE CREAM

Vanilla Macaroon

$4.99

Strawberry Macaroon

$4.99

Mango Macaroon

$4.99

Coffee Macaroon

$4.99

OTHER Macaroon

$4.99

KUNEFE

KUNEFE

$8.99

DESSERT CUPS

Coppa tiramisu

$7.50

Coppa creme brulee fruit

$7.50

Coppa profiterol

$7.50

Coppa chocolate mousse

$7.50

Coppa raspberries

$7.50

Lemon Desset

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

6654 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

Sultan's Kebab image
Sultan's Kebab image
Sultan's Kebab image
Sultan's Kebab image

