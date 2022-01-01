Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant 310 B Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sip Savor Social
Location
310 B Main St, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton - 649 Main St
No Reviews
649 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pleasanton
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Pleasanton- Plucked
4.6 • 3,900
6762 Bernal Avenue Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurant
More near Pleasanton