Pairings Wine Bar Restaurant 310 B Main St

FLIGHTS

#1 Olive's Tiny Bubbles

$18.00

#2 Chardonnays

$22.00

#3 Spring Whites

$20.00

#4 Rose

$19.00

#5 Lighter Side of Reds

$19.00

#6 Pinot Noir

$22.00

#7 Zinfandel

$22.00

#8 Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

#9 Indy's Bold Reds

$22.00

#10 Mimosa Flight

$19.00

#11 Sangria Flight

$18.00

#12 Port Flight

$27.00

#13 Old World Whites

$22.00

RED WINE - GLASS

1646 BELLA

$13.00

3 STEVES

$17.00

AMERICAN LEGEND

$12.00

ANCIENT PEAKS CAB

$13.00

ANCIENT PEAKS ZIN

$13.00

ANGELS INK

$16.00

BELLA GRACE 1646

$13.00

CAB FRANC CAMPOS

$13.00

CORVINA SCAIA

$14.00

CUDA RIDGE MERLOT

$18.00

GRANACHA VILLA ROYA

$12.00

KIN&CASCADIA

$13.00

MUY BUENO

$16.00

PETITE SIRAH CAMPOS 2018

$12.00

SEAN MINOR

$12.00

TEXTBOOK

$21.00

RED WINE - BOTTLE

BT 1646 BELLA

$47.00

BT 3 STEVES

$63.00

BT AMERICAN LEGEND

$43.00

BT ANCIENT PEAKS CAB

$46.00

BT ANCIENT PEAKS ZIN

$47.00

BT ANGELS INK

$59.00

BT BARBERA CASTELLO

$39.00

BT BELLA GRACE 1646

$47.00

BT BLACKBIRD ARISE

$62.00

BT CAB FRANC CAMPOS

$47.00

BT CHOST BLOCK

$140.00

BT COVINA SCAIA

$51.00

BT CUDA RIDGE MERLOT

$67.00

BT CUDA RIDGE PV 2017

$63.00

BT FROGS LEAP RUTHERFORD

$79.00

BT GRANACHA VILLA ROYA

$43.00

BT GSM ANDREW MURRAY

$75.00

BT KIN&CASCADIA

$47.00

BT LUCIENNE

$83.00

BT MALBEC CATENA

$35.00

BT MUY BUENO

$59.00

BT NEBBIOLO BOROLO LISTE

$136.00

BT PETITE SIRAH CAMPOS 2018

$47.00

BT SANGLOVESE AVIGNONESI NOBILE

$52.00

BT SEAN MINOR

$43.00

BT SEGLA BORDEAUX

$126.00

BT TEMPRANILLO BUJANDA

$72.00

BT TEXTBOOK

$79.00

WHITE WINE - GLASS

CELLAR 13

$15.00

ANNABELLA

$14.00

BELLENE

$17.00

MAVAZIJA

$17.00

POSIP TORETA

$15.00

PROTOCOLO

$13.00

RAYWOOD

$11.00

ROMBAUER

$19.00

SEA PEAR

$12.00

VERMANTINO COSTAMOLINO

$15.00

WENTE RIVA RANCH

$13.00

PROTOCOLO

$11.00

WHITE WINE - BOTTLE

BT LYNMAR

$83.00

BT SEA PEARL

$42.00

BT ANNABELLA

$42.00

BT BELLENE

$63.00

BT CELLAR 13

$39.00

BT MALVAZIJA

$60.00

BT POSIP TORETA

$48.00

BT PROTOCOLO

$39.00

BT PIKES

$39.00

BT ROMBAUER

$68.00

BT DOMAINE HUBERT

$55.00

BT TXAKOLI GAINTZA

$55.00

BT VERMENTINO COSTAMOLINO

$55.00

BT YALUMBA

$28.00

BT WENTE RIVA RANCH

$46.00

SPARKLING - GLASS

BRUT BLANC

$13.00

CAMPOS

$15.00

PROSECCO

$12.00

SPARKLING - BOTTLE

BT BRUT BLANC

$46.00

BT CAMPOS

$51.00

BT LAURENT-PERRIER

$72.00

BT MILLESIME

$135.00

BT PROSECCO

$43.00

ROSE - GLASS

Figuiere MEDITERRANEE

$13.00

LIQUID GEOGRAPHY

$13.00

WOOD PINK PEARL

$14.00

ROSE - BOTTLE

BT 2020 Rose WOOD PINK PEARL, Livermore Valley

$51.00

BT 2019 Rose Figuiere MEDITERRANEE Provence, France

$47.00

BT 2019 Rose LIQUID GEOGRAPHY Bierzo, Spain

$47.00

PORT WINES

10 Year Tawny QUINTA DE LA ROSA Portugal

$20.00

20 Year Tawny QUINTA DE LA ROSA Portugal

$25.00

BT 10 Year Tawny QUINTA DE LA ROSA

$88.00

BT 20 Year Tawny QUINTA DE LA ROSA Portugal

BT Ruby Port QUINTA DE LA ROSE Portugal

$48.00

Ruby Port Lote N601 QUINTA DE LA ROSE Portugal

$13.00

DESSERT WINES

(BOTTLE) White Blend Heinz Eifel EISWEIN ICE WINE [375]

$48.00

BT MUSCAT ROMERO 2018

$39.00

SANGRIAS

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

ROSE SANGRIA

$12.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00

MIMOSAS

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$21.00

GUAVA MIMOSA

$13.00

MANGO MIMOSA

$13.00

ORANGE MIMOSA

$13.00

POMEGRANATE MIMOSA

$13.00

Tap Beer

COORS LT

$6.00

LAGUNITAS

$9.00

MAUI WAUI

$9.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$9.00

NEGRA MODELO

$9.00

TIKI TIME

$9.00

BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.00

AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGG

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$20.00

CROQUE MADAME

$20.00

CROQUE MONSIUR

$17.00

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

OMELET

$17.00

PANCAKES

$15.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$33.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.00

WAGYU BURGER

$18.00

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

1/2 Sliced Baguette

2x2 Combo C&C Flight

$33.00

3x3 Combo C&C Flight

$49.00

Baguette and Butter

$4.00

Baguette with Olive oil and Balsamic

$4.00

CHARCUTERIE FLIGHT

$25.00

CHEESE FLIGHT

$25.00

DESSERTS

BEIGNETS

$9.00

Beignets & Ice Cream

$13.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Ice Cream - Birthday!

MAD COOKIE

$6.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN FETTUCCINI

$22.00

JOHNS BOLOGNESE

$23.00

PAN SEARED SALMON

$22.00

PESTO PASTA

$18.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

SEARED AHI

$22.00

STEAK

$33.00

FLATBREADS

CHICKEN PESTO FLATBREAD

$19.00

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$16.00

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA FLATBREAD

$18.00

SALADS

Apple Feta Spinach

$13.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

ASIAN CRUNCH SALAD

$13.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$17.00

SPINACH SALAD W/ SALMON

$20.00

SMALL PLATES

ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

BACON DATES

$12.00

BAKED BRIE

$12.00

EDAMAME

$9.00

FC CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

FC CHICKEN

$15.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

OLIVES

$8.00

PESTO SHRIMP

$18.00

POKE

$21.00

POLENTA BITES

$12.00

SPRING ROLLS

$9.00

STUFFED ZUCCHINI

$13.00

SPECIALS

TOTCHOS

$11.00

PICKLE FRIES

$10.00

DAILY SPECIAL

$13.00

TRUFFLE PASTA

$18.00

TRUFFLE PASTA WITH CHICKEN

$23.00

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

MANGO Juice

$5.00

ORANGE Juice

$4.00

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

ROY ROGERS

$4.25

SHIRLEY TEMPO

$4.25

Sprite

$4.00

Hot Drinks

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

DECAF COFFEE

$4.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

HH FOOD

BAKED BRIE

$10.00

FC CHICKEN

$11.00

Mad Cookie

$5.00

PAIRINGS BURGER

$14.00

PICKLED FRIES

$8.00

SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

TOTCHOS

$9.00

HH DRINKS

HH ANCIENT PEAKS

$11.00

HH BT SEA PEARL

$36.00

HH BT SEAN MINOR

$35.00

HH CHAMPAGNE COKTL

$9.00

HH COORS LT

$5.00

HH FRUIT MARGARITA

$10.00

HH KALIMOTXO

$9.00

HH LAGUNITAS

$7.00

HH LAVENDER MARTINI

$10.00

HH LIQUID GEOGRAPHY

$9.00

HH MAUI WAUI

$7.00

HH MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

HH NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

HH PAIRINGS MULE

$10.00

HH PROSECCO

$9.00

HH RAYWOOD

$9.00

HH SCREW DRIVER

$10.00

HH SEA PEARL

$9.00

HH SEAN MINOR

$9.00

HH SKINNY MARGARITA

$10.00

HH SPICY MARGARITA

$10.00

HH TEQUILA SUNRISE

$10.00

HH TIKI TIME

$7.00

HH WENTE RIVA RANCH

$10.00

HH WINE MARGARITA

$9.00

HH WINE MOJITO

$9.00

HH WINE MULE

$9.00

HH WINE SPRITZER

$9.00

WINE COCKTAILS

WINE MOJITO

$12.00

RAYWOOD

$11.00

CHAMPAGNE CKTL

$12.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

KALIMOTXO

$11.00

WINE MARGARITA

$12.00

WINE SPRITZER

$12.00

WINE MULE

$12.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$13.00

PAIRINGS MULE

$13.00

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

FRUIT MARGARITA

$14.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$13.00

SCREW DRIVER

$13.00

LAVENDER MARTINI

$14.00

BLANCO

$12.00

STRAIGHT

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sip Savor Social

Location

310 B Main St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

