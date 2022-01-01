Go
Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks

Same great food and beer! Now offering pickup at expanded locations. Choose the day and location of your pickup from the drop down menu.
Orders for all off site pickups must be completed the previous day by 7:00pm

100 West Main Street

Popular Items

25 oz Can Poe Paddy Porter$7.00
Named for the State Park, this Robust Porter derives its roasted character from a combination of 5 varieties of malt. Generous hop additions provide an earthy balance. ~5.8%ABV
Truffled Crispy Brussels$12.00
Truffled Crispy Brussels sprouts
Local cheddar, sumac, dried cranberries, white truffle oil
ABPC Salad$12.00
Lemon pepper chicken / shaved brussels / romaine / croutons / shallot parmesan dressing
Fish & Chips$21.00
Beer battered wild caught pollock / fries / house salad
25 oz Can Brookie Brown Ale$7.00
This beer is proof that all dark beers are not created equal. Caramel and chocolate malt flavors are at the heart of this very accessible and traditional English-style Brown Ale ~5.2%ABV
Hummus Platter$12.00
Roasted Pine Nut Hummus
pickled veggies / cauliflower naan / tortilla chips
ABPC Salad$12.00
ABC Salad
/ local greens / apple / bacon / pear / cheddar / choice of dressing
25 oz Can Crick Runner IPA$8.00
A hop-forward, American-style IPA with subtle malt sweetness and dominant hop flavor and aroma. Generously hopped and full flavored, this IPA is not overly aggressive and remains very drinkable sip after sip. ~6.7 % ABV
25 oz Can Copper$7.00
Classic Burger with Fries$16.00
Burger Classic
Rising Spring Beef / LTO / Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack / Brioche bun / Fries
Add Bacon $2
Location

100 West Main Street

Millheim PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:58 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

