East Nashville Beer Works

East Nashville Beer Works is a small brewery and taproom based in East Nashville. 20+ beers on tap, delicious full food menu, house made pizza/salads/apps.
ENBW is known for brewing award winning beer, food menu, and taproom space that is next-level family and dog friendly, thanks in no small part to our expansive outdoor beer garden and patio space. We also have a full offering of wine, cider, kombucha, mead and plenty of non-alc choices as well.
Visit us on social media @eastnashbeer, or come check us out in person. Beer is Community!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

320 East Trinity Lane • $$

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and seasoned pepperoni medallions.
White Pizza$13.00
Olive oil base, creamy burrata cheese, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, topped with arugula, drizzled with honey.
Toasted Cheesy Bread$12.00
A hearty portion of toasted bread loaded with garlic sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese and feta. Served with our house made pizza sauce.
Classic Cheese Pizza$10.00
Simple pie with our house made red sauce and mozzarella cheese
Greek Salad$10.00
Spring mix, Kalamata olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Perfect Pig Pizza$13.00
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, red onions, BBQ sauce drizzle.
Italian Pizza$13.00
Red sauce base, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, and banana peppers.
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Red sauce base, sliced fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, topped with basil.
Fresca Veggie Pizza$12.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onions, basil, house-made pesto, basil.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, buffalo chicken strips, red onions, goat cheese, drizzled with ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

320 East Trinity Lane

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
