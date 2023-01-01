Enzo's of Arthur Avenue - 2339-2343 Arthur Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2339-2343 Arthur Avenue, Bronx NY 10458
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ajo y Oregano - Crescent Ave - Crescent Avenue
4.3 • 335
621 Crescent Ave bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bronx
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant