Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eureka restaurants you'll love

Go
Eureka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eureka

Must-try Eureka restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Mary & Martha's Table

200 J Avenue, Eureka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Southern BBQ Sandwich$15.00
Our delicious brisket and ham, chopped and combined with bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Chislic$13.50
Handcut Chislic Cooked To Perfection, Creamy Horsey Sauce
Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Choice of Handbreaded or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Choice of Garnish
More about Mary & Martha's Table
Main pic

 

PrimeTime Bar and Grill - 719 7th street

719 7th street, Eureka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PrimeTime Bar and Grill - 719 7th street
Restaurant banner

 

PrimeTime Bar and Grill Food Truck - 719 7th street

719 7th street, Eureka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PrimeTime Bar and Grill Food Truck - 719 7th street
Map

More near Eureka to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (46 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.8 (30 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (46 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Sioux Falls

Avg 4.8 (30 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston