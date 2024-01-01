Eureka restaurants you'll love
Must-try Eureka restaurants
More about Mary & Martha's Table
Mary & Martha's Table
200 J Avenue, Eureka
|Popular items
|Southern BBQ Sandwich
|$15.00
Our delicious brisket and ham, chopped and combined with bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun
|Chislic
|$13.50
Handcut Chislic Cooked To Perfection, Creamy Horsey Sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Choice of Handbreaded or Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Choice of Garnish
More about PrimeTime Bar and Grill - 719 7th street
PrimeTime Bar and Grill - 719 7th street
719 7th street, Eureka