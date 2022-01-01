Go
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company

Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company offers a fun look at storytelling through beer with a subtle nod towards the meaning of life. While we may know the answer (42), it’s the questions that keep us searching. We are all about experiencing life and having a great beer or three along the way. If the beer came from our own brewery, even better! We keep our lives, and our beers, simple and honest.

81 Morton Street

Popular Items

Danko - 4-Pack$16.00
DDH New England IPA w/ Danko Rye, 6.0% ABV, Juicy Simcoe hops burst out of the glass, balanced with earthy malt and bready Danko Rye from Valley Malt in this much-requested IPA.
We're Going to Need You to Come in on Saturday - 4-Pack$18.00
Scotch Ale, 8.4% ABV - This malt-forward ale features big flavors of biscuit, toffee, and a hint of fruity esters. Includes a touch of beechwood-smoked malt for a wee hint of smokiness. Stapler not included.
Hair Raiser - Case$95.00
New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.
The Cat's Meow - 4-Pack$16.00
New England IPA, 6.5% ABV - Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits greet the nose followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness at the end.
Red Plaid Dog Bandana$12.00
The perfect accessory for your Beer Garden Buddy! Get this snap doggie bandana from Best Friend Supplies. Sizes fit puppy necks from 11"-23". Made in West Roxbury, MA.
We're Going to Need You to Come in on Saturday - Case$90.00
Scotch Ale, 8.4% ABV - This malt-forward ale features big flavors of biscuit, toffee, and a hint of fruity esters. Includes a touch of beechwood-smoked malt for a wee hint of smokiness. Stapler not included.
Framingham Paper Bag Fee$0.10
Add a recyclable paper bag for your order. We must charge $.10 for each bag as of July 5th, 2021 - due to City of Framingham ordinance.
Hair Raiser - 4-Pack$19.00
New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.
The Cat's Meow - Case$80.00
New England IPA, 6.5% ABV - Aromas of tangerines and ripe stone fruits greet the nose followed by flavors of grapefruit peel, fresh navel oranges and light malt sweetness. Smooth finish with a touch of grapefruit bitterness at the end.
Goody Two Shoes - 4-Pack$11.00
German Style Kölsch, 4.5% ABV - This is our authentic tribute to a city, a people and a beer. It is, in many ways, the soul of our brewery. Crisp and clean, with light flavors of lemon, white flour and fresh baked crackers follow into a dry finish.
Location

81 Morton Street

Framingham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
