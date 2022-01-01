Go
Falabella Family Bistro image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan

Falabella Family Bistro

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

101 Reviews

$$

6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Pickup

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$19.00
Pasta$7.00
Caprese$11.00
Burrata Rigatoni$18.00
House made Rigatoni, Bolognese Sauce, Topped with Burrata, Chives
Classic Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
Shrimp Alfredo$19.00
Garlic Baguette$6.00
Sam's Meatballs$11.00
Ricotta Gnocchi Bolognese$13.00
House made Ricotta Gnocchi, Pink Creamy Bolognese, Shallots, Garlic, Fresh Parmesan, Basil
Lasagna$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6027 Wesley Grove Blvd suite 105, Wesley Chapel FL 33544

