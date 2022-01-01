A map showing the location of KIng of The Coop Wesley ChapelView gallery
Southern
Chicken
Sandwiches

KIng of The Coop Wesley Chapel

113 Reviews

$

27835 Wesley Chapel

Blvd Unit 102

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Nuggets

5 Piece Nugget

$6.89

10 Piece Nugget

$9.19

By The LB Nugget

$17.23

Mini Tenders

3 Piece Mini Tender

$8.03

6 Piece Mini Tender

$10.33

By The LB Mini Tender

$18.39

Jumbo Tenders

Hand-breaded Chicken (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, and a slice of potato bread.
2pc Jumbo Tender

2pc Jumbo Tender

$8.61
3pc Jumbo Tender

3pc Jumbo Tender

$11.50

By The LB Jumbo Tender

$19.53

Chock-full of Chicken Bowls

Fowl Fries

Fowl Fries

$16.09

Crispy seasoned fries, loaded with creamy, baked mac and cheese, hot chicken tossed in your heat level of choice, crispy fried onion & jalepeño mix and bacon crumble, then topped with King Sauce and served with B+B pickles and a cup of Dill Ranch.

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$16.09

Our creamy, baked mac and cheese loaded with hot chicken tossed in your heat level of choice, then topped with crispy fried onion & jalepeño mix, bacon crumble, then drizzled with our house-made Dill Ranch.

Sliders

Hen Slider

Hen Slider

$6.31

Hand breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat) and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Nashville Hot Slider

Nashville Hot Slider

$6.88

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, shredded slaw, on a toasted potato bread bun.

Dirty Bird Slider

$7.46

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), pimento cheese, and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

King Mac Slider

King Mac Slider

$8.61

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), Mac N Cheese, house made B+B pickles, shredded slaw on a toasted potato bread bun.

Penny's Sandwiches

Hen OG

Hen OG

$10.33

Hand breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat) and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

Nashville Hot OG

Nashville Hot OG

$11.49

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), house-made B+B pickles, shredded slaw, on a toasted potato bread bun.

Dirty Bird OG

Dirty Bird OG

$12.06

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), pimento cheese, and King Sauce on a toasted potato bread bun.

King Mac OG

King Mac OG

$14.36

Hand-breaded Jumbo Tenders (tossed in your choice of heat), Mac N Cheese, house made B+B pickles, shredded slaw on a toasted potato bread bun.

Tacos

Jumbo Tender (tossed in your choice of heat), coop's dirty veg, shredded cheese, cole slaw, and King Sauce.

One Taco

$5.16

Two Tacos

$9.76

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.91
12 Wings

12 Wings

$20.11
24 Wings

24 Wings

$37.36
50 Wings

50 Wings

$69.56

Bone-In Chicken

2pc Dark Meat Bone-In

2pc Dark Meat Bone-In

$8.04
2pc White Meat Bone-In

2pc White Meat Bone-In

$10.34

1/2 Chicken

$14.94

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$12.63

Catfish

One 1/2 pound filet of cornmeal breaded catfish. Comes with a side of fries, house-made B+B pickles, King Sauce and a slice of potato bread.
Catfish

Catfish

$13.79

Sides

Fries

Fries

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Matt's Fat Cookie

Extras

Sauces

Extra Pickles

$0.83

Extra Bread

$0.83

Extra Waffle

$3.30

Extra Pimento Cheese

$1.10

Chowly Open Item (do not delete)

Chowly Notes

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27835 Wesley Chapel, Blvd Unit 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
orange star4.8 • 1,510
28330 Paseo Drive Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.3 • 2,183
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Entre Panes - Lutz FL (SR54)
orange star4.4 • 54
24726 SR 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Healthy & Fresco
orange starNo Reviews
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
View restaurantnext
Wings Xpress
orange star4.3 • 827
1911 E. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33613
View restaurantnext
Noble Crust Carrollwood
orange star4.1 • 1,164
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wesley Chapel

BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.3 • 2,183
1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
New York New York Pizza - Wesley Chapel
orange star4.4 • 1,908
3757 Bruce B Downs Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (SR 54)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
27315 Wesley Chapel Blvd Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
orange star4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Noble Crust Wesley Chapel
orange star4.8 • 1,510
28330 Paseo Drive Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Wesley Chapel FL (Wiregrass)
orange star4.4 • 675
2000 Piazza Avenue Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wesley Chapel
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Dade City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston