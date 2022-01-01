Go
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Bobcat
French fries, mac n' cheese, cheesesteak, jalapeño poppers & honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Jersey
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Gorbies
Bacon, chicken fingers, french fries, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce & ranch served on a 12" roll.
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Slob
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Tommy
Chicken fingers, french fries,
pickles, lettuce, tomato,
ketchup & mayo served on a 12" roll.
Lg (12") Fat Doobie
Chicken fingers, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks & honey mustard served on a 12" roll.
NEW! Lg (12") Fat Maverick
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 12" roll.
350 N Guadalupe Street

San Marcos TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
The Root Cellar Cafe - San Marcos

No reviews yet

Here at Root Cellar Cafe, our professional waitstaff and seasoned chefs are sure to provide an extraordinary experience that will keep you coming back time and time again. We specialize in upscale casual dining using locally-sourced fresh food. We’ve been voted best breakfast in Hays County 3 years in a row. Stop in or order online for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner!

Patio Dolcetto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Industry

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves in a casual yet fresh and diverse menu that will fill you up without slowing you down. We've got your cheat meal and you're everyday meal covered!

Aquarium - San Marcos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

