Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

Your Northwest Neighborhood Bistro

255 Williams Blvd

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad$11.50
 chopped romaine, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, garbanzo beans, with lemon pepper vinaigrette. 
Cobb Salad$15.00
 mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon lardons, avocado, blue cheese, hard cooked egg, cherry tomatoes.
Strombolis$13.75
 the same as a calzone, but with red sauce, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, italian sausage, & mozzarella. Served with soup or salad. 
Caesar Salad$10.25
 chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing.
Nonna's Salad$11.00
 spicy pecans, granny smith apple with blue cheese crumbles. 
Mac & Cheese$13.25
 a creamy blend of dubliner & tillamook sharp cheddar tossed with penne, finished in the oven. Served with Soup or Salad.
Pasta & Meatballs$17.00
 savory meatballs, marinara sauce & parmesan cheese with fettuccine. 
Black Hole Caesar Salad$10.25
same as the classic with more garlic.
Classic Pepperoni Medium$14.00
House Salad$6.00
cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots.
Location

255 Williams Blvd

Richland WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
