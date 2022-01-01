Go
Toast

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

Where Family Gathers!

1729 West Golf Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Salad$7.95
Individual Pizza$10.00
Chicken Marsala$16.95
Sautéed in onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and marsala wine, and served with mashed potatoes.
Minestrone Soup$3.95
18" Pizza$21.00
Arancini$8.95
Delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating.
14" Pizza$15.00
Dinner Salad$3.95
16" Pizza$18.00
Pick Your Pasta$15.95
Your choice of pasta and pasta sauce along with additions you can add
See full menu

Location

1729 West Golf Road

Mount Prospect IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go To Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Golden Brunch

No reviews yet

Welcome to Golden Brunch.
The best breakfast or lunch, at your place in a few minutes.
Check out our Catering Menu,
for your next party or business meeting!

Emerson's Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Peep Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston