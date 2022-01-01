Go
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

2121 New Holland Pike • $$

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad$9.99
Finazzo’s Special$15.99
Antipasto$9.99
Mozz Sticks$6.99
Tiramisu$5.99
Sm Pizza$9.99
Tomato Soup$5.99
House Salad$5.99
Lg Pizza$13.99
Ham & Provolone$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2121 New Holland Pike

Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

That's the question I'd been asked most over the last 10 months and why call it Jimmie's Thing? 1st the name, is was Gracie's idea! Gracie's has her thing and she has always loved breakfast. Me not so much. Now I've come to love breakfast, but I was always a lunch guy. A hoagie was always a go to choice. I've been chasing great hoagies for the better part of 17 years. I grew up with Italian Grandparents. My Nana Rose and Pop Jim both loved hoagies. and many stories from their lives were about Hoagies. We ate them often. Where I grew up we had a few iconic places everyone went to. They were all I knew. They all used the same bakery and meats. They were good, or so I thought. That was until a trip to Reading Terminal Market. There I tried my 1st real Philly Hoagie!
One I've been chasing ever since.

