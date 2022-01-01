First Harvest

Come in and enjoy! Southern BBQ, we specialize in Southern, Cajun and Island cuisine. Step up to the counter or order online, take it Togo or pick -up your order and have a seat. We'll enjoy having you and know you will enjoy the food. Our hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:30am to 7:00pm and Wednesdays and Fridays 11:30am to 5:00pm We are looking forward to seeing you soon.



1151 Blue Hills Avenue