FISH DISTRICT

Your local seafood restaurant.

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (4711 reviews)

Popular Items

BLACKENED SEARED AHI bowl$12.00
(raw) Rice (or quinoa, add 1), blackened seared ahi tuna, lettuce-cabbage mix, tomato, ginger-teriyaki sauce, wasabi-aioli drizzle
EAST HAMPTON CHOWDER
Clams, creme, potato, yellow onion, carrot, celery, parsley
CATCH OF THE DAY PLATE$15.25
Choice of CATCH OF THE DAY, two SIDES & grilled ciabatta bread
Taco COASTAL style$4.75
(gf) Mango-onion salsa, cabbage-cilantro mix, corn tortilla, spiced-crema sauce
SALMON & KALE bowl$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
FISH & CHIPS
Hand-battered Alaskan cod, BATTERED FRIES, parsley, caper sauce
POKE bowl$12.00
(raw) Sushi rice, choice of poke & sauce, nori, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
Taco TRADITIONAL style$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
Taco BAJA style$4.75
(gf) Cabbage-cilantro, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, chipotle sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

12002 Carmel Mountain Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
