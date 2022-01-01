Go
Toast

worldFlats

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

PIZZA

193 Route 17 South • $$

Avg 4.8 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Nile$9.50
a falafel mixture, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and pickled vegetables drizzled with house garlic-tahini dressing
Rio Grande$9.75
black bean & corn blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, cotija & jack cheeses and drizzled with lime crema
Roasted Vegetable$5.50
roasted vegetables including savoy cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and more... (12 oz)
Masala$9.25
spiced chickpea & tomato blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, chickpeas drizzled with your choice of yogurt or spicy green-chili sauce
Banh Mi$9.50
red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, pickled daikon & carrot mix, portobello mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, red onion and sesame seeds drizzled with sriracha mayo
Jersey$9.75
white bean & nut-free pesto blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, fresh mozzarella, Jersey tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions and fresh basil with fig glaze balsamic
Athena$9.50
spinach and herb blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce
Roma$9.75
tomato sauce with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread topped with roasted vegetables and fresh basil with drizzled extra virgin olive oil
Caesar$9.50
classic dressing, croutons, shaved parmigiano
Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula$10.25
roasted red & yellow beets, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, cranberries and toasted walnuts with lemon-basil vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

193 Route 17 South

Paramus NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

enjoy the best Korean fry Chicken

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0438

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston