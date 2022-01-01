Go
Toast

Fletcher's Ice Cream

▪︎coffee▪︎espresso▪︎ice cream▪︎waffles▪︎
Fletcher's offers coffee, ice cream, waffles, as well as daily deli items for carry-out and curbside pickup.
Gift cards are also available for purchase from the main menu of the website.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

1509 Marshall St NE • $

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

Malt$9.00
Cold Brew$4.75
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Super Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Sausage, egg, and Havarti cheese on whole grain Bread with a side of fruit.
Pint$10.50
Panini - Cuban$10.00
Whole grain bread, mustard, mayo, dill pickle, marinated pork, ham, and Swiss cheese
Maeve's Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Tortilla wrap filled with Andouille sausage, eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a spicy cream sauce. Served with a side of fruit. Originally made popular by Maeves Cafe of NE MPLS.
Latte$4.75
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Delicious, homemade cinnamon rolls are baked each morning, Thursday through Sunday. Generally available fresh from the oven at 8 AM, unless pre-ordered and requested earlier.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1509 Marshall St NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Young Joni

No reviews yet

James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim's restaurant located in Northeast Minneapolis. The wood-fire cooking menu features a diverse array of globally influenced dishes and signature wood-fired pizzas.

Dangerous Man Brewing Co

No reviews yet

We are a destination microbrewery and taproom in Northeast Minneapolis, specializing in small batch production and ever-changing taps.

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

No reviews yet

Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast is a counter-style cafe & market located in the historic Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. We share the work of artisans and makers that create incredible products right here in the Food Building, including Red Table Meat Company, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company.

The Sheridan Room

No reviews yet

Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston