Flo's on Pulaski

Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Available for curbside pick up or delivery. Call 815-223-9791 for questions or to place an order over the phone.

GRILL

1309 pulaski st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Tenderloin$6.25
Fried Pickles$6.00
Pickle chips hand breaded and deep fried served with a side or ranch.
Fried Mushrooms$6.00
Hand breaded and deep fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.
Bone In
Garlic and Mozzarella Puffs$6.00
Homemade mozzarella stuffed puffs deep fried and covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Pork Tenderloin$8.50
Our famous homemade pork tenderloin served with fries.
Side Fries$3.25
Cheeseburger$7.75
Chicken Strips Basket Special$8.00
Four hand breaded chicken strips served with French fries and homemade coleslaw.
Cheese Curds$7.00
Homemade cheese curds served with a side of ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Catering

Location

1309 pulaski st

Peru IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

