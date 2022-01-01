Fogbird
Fogbird is a lounge in downtown San Mateo serving craft cocktails and bar bites in a warm, comfortable atmosphere.
144 South B Street
144 South B Street
San Mateo CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
