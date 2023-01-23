Porterhouse San Mateo 164 S B St
164 S B St
San Mateo, CA 94401
Starters
Oysters
Daily Oysters, House Mignionette & Cocktail Sauce
Crab Cakes
Dungeness Crab, Arugula & Cherry Tomato Salad, Chipote Aioli
Chilled Prawns
Gulf Prawns, Spicy Garlic Aioli & Cocktail Sauce, Micro Cilantro
Escargot
Fresh Herbs, GARLIC, LEMON, WHITE WINE, Grilled Crostini
Sweet + Spicy Wings
Sweet Chili Sauce, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Celery
Polenta Poutine
Polenta Fries, House Ragu, Fontina Cheese, 1800 Degrees
36 Hour Niman Pork Belly
Roasted Cauliflower, Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Corn Kernels, Honey Bordelaise
Smoked Salmon Crostini
Beef Spring Rolls
Dry Aged Beef, Cabbage, Carrots, Celery, Cilantro, Ginger Plum Sauce
Steak Tartare
Parsley, Capers, Cornichons, Dijion, Red Onion, Lemon Zest, Quail Egg
Beef Carpaccio
Soup and Salads
Onion Soup
Crouton, Fontina, Parmigiana Reggiano
Seasonal Soup
Chef's Inspiration
Iceberg Wedge
House Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Shallots, Blue Cheese Dressing
Beet Salad
Roasted Beets, Greens, Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette , Crispy Goat Cheese
Romaine Hearts
House Caesar, 24-Month Parmigiano Reggiano, Crouton
Apple Salad
Mixed Greens, Fresh Apples, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Fennel, Maple Dressing
Strawberry Salad
Frisee, Radicchio, Poached Pear, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pomegranate Kernels, Red Wine
Organic Green Salad
Aged Steaks
20oz Porterhouse
RECOGNIZED AS THE MOST PREFERRED CUT OF BEEF – DRY AGED IN HOUSE
30oz Porterhouse
Kansas City Strip
16 oz Bone-In New York Stir – Dry Aged In House, Brandy Peppercorn Sauce
Cowboy
18 OZ Dry Aged Bone- In Ribeye, Roasted CipolliIni, Gemi Glace
Filet Mignon
Bordelaise Sauce or Bearnaise Sauce ($4 Supplement)
Mixed Grill
4 OZ Filet Mignon, Half Order Lamb Chops, Roasted Potatoes, Vegetables Bordelaise Sauce
Tomahawk Wagyu
Prime Rib
Entrees
Lamb Chops
Fresh Herb and Garlic Marinade, Sauteed Spinach, Grilled Tomatoes, Whipped Potatoes, Mint Demi Glace
Pork Chop
Honey Mustard Pork, Broccolini, Whipped Potatoes, Red Wine Plum Sauce
Half Roasted Chicken
Half Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Natural Jus
Daily Catch
Chef's Preparation of a fresh and seasonal Wild Fish
Linguine
Linguine, House Made Dry Aged Beef Ragu, Garlic Bread, Parmigiano Reggiano
Mushroom Risotto
Slow Cooked Carnaroli Rice, Pomegranate Kernels, Caramelized Walnuts, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Parmigiano Reggiano
Seafood Linguine
Sides
Wild Mushrooms
Garlic, Shallots, Fresh Herbs, Evoo, Bordelaise
Truffle Mac and Cheese
Onies, Parsley, Cream, Fontina, Brie & Cheddar Cheeses, Bread Crumbs
Brussel Sprouts & Bacon
Onions, Rosemary, Evoo, Almonds
Creamed Spinach
Fresh Herbs, Chipotle Aioli
French Fries
Twice Baked Potato
Side Seasonal Veggies
Potato & Veggie Plate
Dessert
Bananas Foster (For 2)
Tableside Flambe
Bread Pudding
Butterscotch, Caramel Sauce, Crème Anglaise
Chocolate Mouse
Amarettp,Whipped Cream, Berry Puree
Chocolate Souffle (20 Minutes)
Crème Anglaise
Crème Brulee
Vanilla Bean, Whipped Cream, Turbinado Sugar
Gelato
Daily Selction, Please ask your Server
Grand Marnier Souffle (20 Minutes)
Grand Marnier, Crème Anglaise
Molten Cake
Warm Chocolate, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Gelato
Porterhouse Celebration Dessert
Sorbet
Dessert Fee
Kid's Scoop
Jackson-Triggs
Blandy’s Madeira, ‘Bual,’ 02
Cockburn’s ‘Special Reserve’
Fonseca Bin 27, Finest Reserve
Feuerheerd’s Colheita 2005 Port
Graham’s 20 Year Tawny
Sandeman’s Ruby Porto
Sandeman Founders Reserve
Sandeman 20 Year Tawny
Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Tawny
Taylor Fladgate 30 Year Tawny
Wine & Soul 10 Year Tawny
Baileys
Disaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier ‘Cuvee du 100’
Grand Marnier ‘Cuvee du 150’
Kahlua
Orchard ‘Apricot’
Tia Maria
Courvoisier V.S.
Courvoisier V.S.O.P.
Courvoisier XO
Hennessy V.S.
Hennessy V.S.O.P. ‘Privilege’
Hennessy X.O.
Hennessy Paradis
Martell V.S.O.P.
Martell Cordon Bleu
Remy Martin V.S.
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
Remy Martin X.O.
Remy Martin 1738
Remy Martin Louis XIII...
Chartreuse ‘Green’
D.O.M. Benedictine
D.O.M. B & B
Fernet-Branca
Ouzo 12
Pernod
Romana Sambuca
Tuaca
Zwack
Emperor Norton ‘Absinthe Dieu’
C.F. Berger ‘Absinthe Superieure’
Chateau du Breuil V.S.O.P.
Chateau du Breuil X.O. ’20 YRS’
Pére Magloire ‘Fine’
Flight of above 3 Calvados
12 Year Barolo
20 Year Barolo, 187mL btl.
Armagnac de Montal V.S.O.P
Sempé ‘Distilled in 1900’
MIS EN BOUTEILLE LE 21 AOUT1989
Bar/Lounge Food
1/2 Dozen Oysters
daily oysters, house mignonette & cocktail sauce add a bottle of Rose + $18
Fried Calamari
Fried Baby Shrimp
Beef Spring Rolls
wild mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, celery, cilantro, ginger plum sauce
Porterhouse Sliders
house ground dry aged beef, fontina cheese, spicy ketchup, kennebec french fries
Steak Street Tacos
seasoned beef tenderloin, onions, cilantro, roasted tomato house salsa
Brunos Tacos (Serves 2)
8 oz ribeye steak, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, tortilla
36 Hour Pork Belly
roasted cauliflower, arugula, dried cranberries, corn kernel, honey bordelaise
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings
sweet chili sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, celery
Polenta Poutine
polenta fries, dry aged beef ragu, fontina cheese
Porterhouse Burger
house ground dry aged beef, lettuce, tomato, fontina cheese, kennebec french fries
Susan Steak Salad
chef’s seasonal inspiration & daily butcher’s cut
Garlic Cheese Bread
Hand Cut Fries
Children’s Menu
The Last Cigar
Estate Vineyards, ‘Rodney Strong,’ Knights Valley, 2015
Martin Ray Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2017
Trefethen, Oak Knoll District – Napa Valley, 2015
Daou, "Soul of a Lion, Paso Robles, 2016
Sterling “Three Palms Vineyard,” Napa Valley, 2004
Hill Family Estate, Napa Valley, 2015
La Jota Vineyards, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2018
Lange, Estate Winery, Willamette Valley, 2004
Coto De Imaz “Rioja,” Spain, 2005
Dona Paula Tupungato, Valle De Uco, Mendoza Argentina, 2016
Paternina “Clisos,” Tempranillo Reserva Rioja, Spain, 2006
Vincent Girardin, Aloxe-Corton, Burgundy, France, 2017
Pomerol, Clos De La Vieille Ecole, Bordeaux, France, 2012
Magnum Bottles
Appellation Collection , “Beringer,” Knights Valley, 1998
Faust, Napa Valley, 2018
Groth “Reserve,” Oakville – Napa Valley, 2015
Inglenook, “Rubicon,” Napa Valley, 2016
Joseph Phelps, “Insignia,” Napa Valley, 2016
Ste. Michelle Vineyards, Colombia Valley, 2015
Legacy Collection, ‘Peju,’ Napa Valley, 2015
Sanford, Santa Rita Hills, 2015
Umberto Cesari Romagna Sangiovese Riserva, 2002 (3 Liters)
Champagne & Sparkling
109 Louis Roederer, ‘Cristal,’ France, 2013
112 Krug, Grande Cuvee Brut, France, NV
115 G.H. Mumm “Cordon Rouge,” Brut, France, NV
118 Bollinger, Special Cuvee, Brut, France, NV
105 Roederer Estate “Estate Bottled,” Brut, Anderson Valley, NV
116 Scharffenberger, Brut, Mendocino County, NV
113 J, “Cuvée 20,” Sonoma County, NV
111 Drappier de Saignee Brut Rose, France, NV
112 Beaumont des Crayeres Grand Reserve Brut Rose, France, NV
110 Domaine Chandon, Etoile Brut Rose, California, NV
Half Bottles
613 Ridge, Cabernet, Geyserville, 2016
614 Quintessa, Rutherford, Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2018
617 Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet
618 Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2016
612 Ridge, Zinfandel, Geyserville, 2017
619 Clos Des Menuts, 2015
621 Piper-Heidsieck Champagne
620 Drappier, Carte d’Or Brut, Champagne
Dessert Wines/Liqueurs
Jackson-Triggs
Armagnac de Montal V.S.O.P
Sempé ‘Distilled in 1900’
MIS EN BOUTEILLE LE 21 AOUT1989
Chardonnay & Sauv
Cabernet First Page
501 Rodney Strong Vineyards, ‘Brothers, ’Alexander Valley, 2015
502 Rodney Strong Vineyards, ‘Rockaway,’ Alexander Valley, 2015
503 Heitz Cellar, Napa Valley, 2013
504 Round Pond Estate, Rutherford—Napa Valley, 2014
505 Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, 2019
506 Darioush, Napa Valley, 2018
507 La Jota Vineyards, Howell Mountain Estate, Napa Valley, 2004
508 Cardinale, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2014
509 Jarvis, ‘Estate Grown,’ Napa Valley, 2014
510 Heitz Cellar, Martha’s Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2009
511 B.V. Georges De Latour Private Reserve, Napa Valley, 2018
512 Jordan, Alexander Valley, 2015
512B Jordan, Alexander Valley, 2016
513 Staglin Family Vineyards, “Salus,” Rutherford—Napa Valley, 2016
514Groth “Reserve,” Oakville – Napa Valley, 2013
515 Hess “The Lion – Estate Grown,” Mount Veeder – Napa Valley, 2014
516 Staglin Family Vineyards, “Booth Bella Oaks,” Napa Valley, 2014
517 Château Montelena, Napa Valley, 2016
518 Frog’s Leap, “Estate Grown,” Rutherford – Napa Valley, 2016
519 Quill, Diamond Mountain – Napa Valley, 2010
520 DuMol, Napa Valley, 2016
521 Hossfeld Vineyard, ‘Parador,’ Napa Valley, 2014
522 Whitehall Lane, ‘Leonardini Estate,’ Napa Valley, 2016
523 Faust Wines, ‘The Pact,’ Napa Valley, 2018
524 Winston Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, 2014
525 Secret Door, Napa Valley, 2014
526 Kerr, “Reserve,” Napa Valley, 2013
527 J. Davies, Diamond Mounain District, Napa Valley, 2016
528 Robert Craig, Candlestick Ridge Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2016
529 Staglin Family Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2011, 2012, 2013
530 Ziata, Meteor Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2016
531 Lancaster Estate, Alexander Valley, 2018
532 Flora Springs “Trilogy,” Napa Valley, 2015
533 Rutherford Hill, Napa Valley, 2014
534 Alexander’s Crown, Alexander Valley, 2015
Cabernet Second Page
535 Cain Five, Spring Mountain District—Napa Valley
536 Salvestrin, Napa Valley, 2015
537 St. Francis Reserve, Alexander Valley 2015
538 Shafer “One Point Five,” Stags Leap – Napa Valley, 2016
539 Far Niente, “Estate Bottled,” Oakville—Napa Valley, 2016
540 Three Vineyard Blend, Diamond Creek Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2013
541 Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford Estate, Napa Valley, 2015
542 Long Meadow Ranch, ‘E.J. Church,’ Nappa Valley, 2013
543 Stewart “Nomad,” Napa Valley, 2016
544 Hall Cœur, Napa Valley, 2016
545 Kellener, Oakville—Napa Valley, 2013
546 Ovis Cabernet, High Valley, 2016
547 Keenan, Napa Valley, 2015
548 Michael Mondavi, Napa Valley 2016
549 Pine Ridge Vineyards, ‘Fortis’, Napa Valley, 2014
550 Rombauer Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2016
551 Sunbasket Vineyard, ‘Corison’ Napa Valley, 2016
552 Kathryn Hall, Napa Valley, 2017
553 Joseph Phelps, “Insignia,” Napa Valley, 2018
554 Beringer, “Private Reserve” Napa Valley, 2016
555 Ridge “Monte Bello,” Santa Cruz Mts., 2007, 2008, 2015, 2017
556 Double Diamond, Oakville—Napa Valley, 2016
557 Opus One, Napa Valley, 2013
558 Silverado Vineyards, “Estate Grown,” Napa Valley, 2018
559 Sinegal, Napa Valley, 2015
560 Ridge, “Estate,” Monte Bello Vineyards, 2019
561Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley, 2019
562 The Hess Collection, Mount Veeder—Napa Valley, 2013
563 Charles Krug, ‘Vintage Selection,’ Napa Valley, 2016
564 Martin Ranch, Therese Vinards, Santa Cruz Mountains, 2016
565 Nickel & Nickel, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2016
566 Vine Cliff, Oakville—Napa Valley 2013
567 J. Lohr Signature, Paso Robles, 2017
568 Grgich Hills, “Estate Grown,” Napa Valley, 2015
Cabernet Third Page
569 Ovid, Napa Valley, 2017
570 Hewitt Vineyards—Estate Grown, Napa Valley, 2016
571 Judge Palmer, Napa Valley, 2016
572 Leonetti Cellar, Walla Walla Valley, WA, 2018
573 Frank Family Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2016
574 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, 2016
575 Lion Tamer, “The Hess Collection,” Napa Valley , 2016
576 Burgess Cellars, Hillside Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2015
577 Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, 2012
578 Inkblot Cabernet Franc, Lodi, 2016
580 Silver Oak, Napa Valley, 2016
581 Legacy Collection, ‘Peju,’ Napa Valley, 2019
582 Duckhorn Vineyards, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2016
583 Outerbound, Alexander Valley, 2018
584 Raymond “Generations,” Napa Valley, 2012
585 Louis M. Martini, Napa Valley, 2015
586 Buehler Vineyards, St. Helena
587 Inglenook, Napa Valley, 2016
588 Mt. Brave, Napa Valley, 2018
589 Faust, Napa Valley, 2018
Bordeaux
622 Jean-Michel Cazes “Pauillac,” France, 2012
623 La Fleur De Château Haut-Piquat, Lussac Saint-Emilion, 2015
624 Château Haut-Tayac, Saint-Emilion, 2014
625 Château la Bridane, Saint Julien, France, 2012
627 Château Pierrail, Bordeaux Superieur, 2016
628 Chateau La Mission, Lalande-De-Pomerol, 2015
630 Clos De Menuts, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, 2015
629 Les Gravieres de Marsac Margaux, France, 2012
632 Jean-Michel Cazes “Pauillac,” France, 2014
634 Château Laplagnotte-Bellevue, France 2014
Rest of World
635 Brotte “Hauts de Barville,” Chateauneuf-du-Pape, France, 2015
636 Brotte Crozes Hermitage, La Rollande, CDP, France, 2013
637 Domaine de la Solitude, CDP, “Reserve,” France, 2018
638 Vincent Girardin, ‘Aloxe-Corton,’ Meursault, Burgundy, France 2017
639 Domaine Doudet “1er Cru-Clos du Roy,” Beaune, Burgundy, 2012
640 Domaine Glantenay, Pommard – Burgundy, France, 2012
641 Bouchard Pere et Fils, Premier Cru, Burgundy, France, 2014
642 Joseph Drouhin, ‘Gevrey- Chambertin,’ Bordeaux, France, 2019
643 Brotte, Cotes du Rhone, 2016
644 Sonsierra Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2010
645 Senorio De Sarria, “Reserva”, Navarra, Spain, 2010
646 Catena Alta, Malbec, Bodega Catena Zapata, Argentina, 2015
647 Catena Zapata, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2013
648 Catena Zapata, Malbec, Argentina, 2015
649 Dona Paula, Red Blend, Mendoza, 2016
Merlot
Pinot Noir
800 Domaine Anderson, Anderson Valley – Mendocino, 2012
801 Dumol, Russian River Valley, 2019
802 En Route, Russian River Valley, 2016
803 Outerbound, Russian River Valley, 2018
804 ZD, Carneros, 2013
805 Flowers, Sonoma Coast, 2017 & 2019
806 Sea Smoke “Ten,” Santa Rita Hills, 2018
807 Sea Smoke “Southing,” Santa Rita Hills, 2018
808 Sanford, “Estate Grown,” Santa Rita Hills, 2016
809 Archery Summit, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2016
810 Benton-Lane “Estate Grown,” Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2015
811 Colene Clemens Vineyards, Dopp Creek, Oregon, 2017
812 Zena Crown Vineyard, “Slope,” Yamhill, Oregon, 2018
813 Domaine Drouhin, Dundee Hills, Oregon, 2017
814 Walt, Shea Vineyard, Oregon, 2018
Syrah, Zin, Italy
704 Ridge “Lytton Estate,” Petite Syrah*, Dry Creek – Sonoma, 2016
705 Shafer “Relentless,” Napa Valley, 2012 & 2015
604 Duckhorn Paraduxx
605 Ridge “Lytton Springs,” Dry Creek Valley—Sonoma, 2019
606 Ridge “Three Valleys,” Sonoma County, 2012 & 2016
607 Ridge, “50th Vintage,” Geyserville, 2015
608 Rombauer, Napa Valley, 2017
609 Santa Margherita, Chianti Classico Riserva, 2015
610 Umberto Cesari Sangiovese, “Liano,” 2019
611 Umberto Cesari Sangiovese Riserva, “Romagna,” 2018
NA Beverages
BTL Pellegrino
BTL Fiji
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Tonic
Iced Tea
Re-fill Soda
Lemonade
Soda Water
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Pomegranate Juice
Grape Fruit Juice
Water
Hot Water
Shirley Temple
El Mateo Non Alcoholic
Jungle Free Bird Non Alcoholic
Coffee
Coffee
Decaf
Ice Coffee
Decaf Ice Coffee
Irish Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Double Espresso
Capuccino
Decaf Capuccino
Latte
Decaf Latte
Americano
Decaf Americano
Macchiato
Decaf Macchiato
Mocha
Decaf Mocha
Tea
Come in and enjoy!
164 S B St, San Mateo, CA 94401