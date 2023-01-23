Restaurant header imageView gallery

Porterhouse San Mateo 164 S B St

review star

No reviews yet

164 S B St

San Mateo, CA 94401

Order Again

Starters

Oysters

$20.00

Daily Oysters, House Mignionette & Cocktail Sauce

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Dungeness Crab, Arugula & Cherry Tomato Salad, Chipote Aioli

Chilled Prawns

$22.00

Gulf Prawns, Spicy Garlic Aioli & Cocktail Sauce, Micro Cilantro

Escargot

$19.00

Fresh Herbs, GARLIC, LEMON, WHITE WINE, Grilled Crostini

Sweet + Spicy Wings

$14.00

Sweet Chili Sauce, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Celery

Polenta Poutine

$16.00

Polenta Fries, House Ragu, Fontina Cheese, 1800 Degrees

36 Hour Niman Pork Belly

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Corn Kernels, Honey Bordelaise

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$15.00

Beef Spring Rolls

$13.00

Dry Aged Beef, Cabbage, Carrots, Celery, Cilantro, Ginger Plum Sauce

Steak Tartare

$19.00

Parsley, Capers, Cornichons, Dijion, Red Onion, Lemon Zest, Quail Egg

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Soup and Salads

Onion Soup

$12.00

Crouton, Fontina, Parmigiana Reggiano

Seasonal Soup

$10.00+

Chef's Inspiration

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

House Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Shallots, Blue Cheese Dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beets, Greens, Garlic Sherry Vinaigrette , Crispy Goat Cheese

Romaine Hearts

$12.00

House Caesar, 24-Month Parmigiano Reggiano, Crouton

Apple Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Apples, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Fennel, Maple Dressing

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Frisee, Radicchio, Poached Pear, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pomegranate Kernels, Red Wine

Organic Green Salad

$10.00

Aged Steaks

20oz Porterhouse

$66.00

RECOGNIZED AS THE MOST PREFERRED CUT OF BEEF – DRY AGED IN HOUSE

30oz Porterhouse

$110.00

Kansas City Strip

$57.00

16 oz Bone-In New York Stir – Dry Aged In House, Brandy Peppercorn Sauce

Cowboy

$60.00

18 OZ Dry Aged Bone- In Ribeye, Roasted CipolliIni, Gemi Glace

Filet Mignon

$35.00+

Bordelaise Sauce or Bearnaise Sauce ($4 Supplement)

Mixed Grill

$59.00

4 OZ Filet Mignon, Half Order Lamb Chops, Roasted Potatoes, Vegetables Bordelaise Sauce

Tomahawk Wagyu

$250.00

Prime Rib

$50.00

Entrees

Lamb Chops

$59.00

Fresh Herb and Garlic Marinade, Sauteed Spinach, Grilled Tomatoes, Whipped Potatoes, Mint Demi Glace

Pork Chop

$37.00

Honey Mustard Pork, Broccolini, Whipped Potatoes, Red Wine Plum Sauce

Half Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Half Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Natural Jus

Daily Catch

$47.00

Chef's Preparation of a fresh and seasonal Wild Fish

Linguine

$31.00

Linguine, House Made Dry Aged Beef Ragu, Garlic Bread, Parmigiano Reggiano

Mushroom Risotto

$29.00

Slow Cooked Carnaroli Rice, Pomegranate Kernels, Caramelized Walnuts, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Parmigiano Reggiano

Seafood Linguine

$35.00

Sides

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Garlic, Shallots, Fresh Herbs, Evoo, Bordelaise

Truffle Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Onies, Parsley, Cream, Fontina, Brie & Cheddar Cheeses, Bread Crumbs

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

$12.00

Onions, Rosemary, Evoo, Almonds

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Fresh Herbs, Chipotle Aioli

French Fries

$10.00

Twice Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$10.00

Potato & Veggie Plate

$9.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster (For 2)

$34.00

Tableside Flambe

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Butterscotch, Caramel Sauce, Crème Anglaise

Chocolate Mouse

$11.00

Amarettp,Whipped Cream, Berry Puree

Chocolate Souffle (20 Minutes)

$17.00

Crème Anglaise

Crème Brulee

$12.00

Vanilla Bean, Whipped Cream, Turbinado Sugar

Gelato

$10.00

Daily Selction, Please ask your Server

Grand Marnier Souffle (20 Minutes)

$17.00

Grand Marnier, Crème Anglaise

Molten Cake

$13.00

Warm Chocolate, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Gelato

Porterhouse Celebration Dessert

Sorbet

$10.00

Dessert Fee

$2.50

Kid's Scoop

$5.00

Jackson-Triggs

$50.00

Blandy’s Madeira, ‘Bual,’ 02

$17.00

Cockburn’s ‘Special Reserve’

$14.00

Fonseca Bin 27, Finest Reserve

$14.00

Feuerheerd’s Colheita 2005 Port

$16.00

Graham’s 20 Year Tawny

$22.00

Sandeman’s Ruby Porto

$13.00

Sandeman Founders Reserve

$13.00

Sandeman 20 Year Tawny

$22.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Year Tawny

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate 30 Year Tawny

$43.00

Wine & Soul 10 Year Tawny

$16.00

Baileys

$13.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Godiva

$14.00

Grand Marnier ‘Cuvee du 100’

$55.00

Grand Marnier ‘Cuvee du 150’

$75.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Orchard ‘Apricot’

$14.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$15.00

Courvoisier V.S.O.P.

$18.00

Courvoisier XO

$43.00

Hennessy V.S.

$16.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P. ‘Privilege’

$28.00

Hennessy X.O.

$48.00

Hennessy Paradis

$110.00

Martell V.S.O.P.

$19.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$35.00

Remy Martin V.S.

$15.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$25.00

Remy Martin X.O.

$45.00

Remy Martin 1738

$25.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII...

$80.00+

Chartreuse ‘Green’

$18.00

D.O.M. Benedictine

$13.00

D.O.M. B & B

$15.00

Fernet-Branca

$13.00

Ouzo 12

$13.00

Pernod

$13.00

Romana Sambuca

$13.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Zwack

$13.00

Emperor Norton ‘Absinthe Dieu’

$16.00

C.F. Berger ‘Absinthe Superieure’

$23.00

Chateau du Breuil V.S.O.P.

$30.00

Chateau du Breuil X.O. ’20 YRS’

$38.00

Pére Magloire ‘Fine’

$14.00

Flight of above 3 Calvados

$25.00

12 Year Barolo

$25.00

20 Year Barolo, 187mL btl.

$55.00

Armagnac de Montal V.S.O.P

$17.00

Sempé ‘Distilled in 1900’

$35,000.00

MIS EN BOUTEILLE LE 21 AOUT1989

Bar/Lounge Food

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$20.00

daily oysters, house mignonette & cocktail sauce add a bottle of Rose + $18

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Fried Baby Shrimp

$19.00

Beef Spring Rolls

$13.00

wild mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, celery, cilantro, ginger plum sauce

Porterhouse Sliders

$18.00

house ground dry aged beef, fontina cheese, spicy ketchup, kennebec french fries

Steak Street Tacos

$12.00

seasoned beef tenderloin, onions, cilantro, roasted tomato house salsa

Brunos Tacos (Serves 2)

$40.00

8 oz ribeye steak, tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, tortilla

36 Hour Pork Belly

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, arugula, dried cranberries, corn kernel, honey bordelaise

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings

$14.00

sweet chili sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, celery

Polenta Poutine

$16.00

polenta fries, dry aged beef ragu, fontina cheese

Porterhouse Burger

$20.00

house ground dry aged beef, lettuce, tomato, fontina cheese, kennebec french fries

Susan Steak Salad

$25.00

chef’s seasonal inspiration & daily butcher’s cut

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Children’s Menu

Kid’s Steak

$25.00

Kid’s Burger

$20.00

Kid’s Pasta with Ragu

$15.00

Kids Sliders

$20.00

Kids Mac Cheese

$10.00

The Last Cigar

Estate Vineyards, ‘Rodney Strong,’ Knights Valley, 2015

$90.00

Martin Ray Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2017

$85.00

Trefethen, Oak Knoll District – Napa Valley, 2015

$95.00

Daou, "Soul of a Lion, Paso Robles, 2016

$230.00

Sterling “Three Palms Vineyard,” Napa Valley, 2004

$110.00

Hill Family Estate, Napa Valley, 2015

$95.00

La Jota Vineyards, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2018

$160.00

Lange, Estate Winery, Willamette Valley, 2004

$90.00

Coto De Imaz “Rioja,” Spain, 2005

$85.00

Dona Paula Tupungato, Valle De Uco, Mendoza Argentina, 2016

$80.00

Paternina “Clisos,” Tempranillo Reserva Rioja, Spain, 2006

$80.00

Vincent Girardin, Aloxe-Corton, Burgundy, France, 2017

$95.00

Pomerol, Clos De La Vieille Ecole, Bordeaux, France, 2012

$110.00

Magnum Bottles

Appellation Collection , “Beringer,” Knights Valley, 1998

$600.00

Faust, Napa Valley, 2018

$350.00

Groth “Reserve,” Oakville – Napa Valley, 2015

$400.00

Inglenook, “Rubicon,” Napa Valley, 2016

$550.00

Joseph Phelps, “Insignia,” Napa Valley, 2016

$1,200.00

Ste. Michelle Vineyards, Colombia Valley, 2015

$175.00

Legacy Collection, ‘Peju,’ Napa Valley, 2015

$350.00

Sanford, Santa Rita Hills, 2015

$180.00

Umberto Cesari Romagna Sangiovese Riserva, 2002 (3 Liters)

$250.00

Champagne & Sparkling

109 Louis Roederer, ‘Cristal,’ France, 2013

$575.00

112 Krug, Grande Cuvee Brut, France, NV

$500.00

115 G.H. Mumm “Cordon Rouge,” Brut, France, NV

$95.00

118 Bollinger, Special Cuvee, Brut, France, NV

$145.00

105 Roederer Estate “Estate Bottled,” Brut, Anderson Valley, NV

$75.00

116 Scharffenberger, Brut, Mendocino County, NV

$70.00

113 J, “Cuvée 20,” Sonoma County, NV

$70.00

111 Drappier de Saignee Brut Rose, France, NV

$125.00

112 Beaumont des Crayeres Grand Reserve Brut Rose, France, NV

$95.00

110 Domaine Chandon, Etoile Brut Rose, California, NV

$90.00

Half Bottles

613 Ridge, Cabernet, Geyserville, 2016

$64.00

614 Quintessa, Rutherford, Cabernet, Napa Valley, 2018

$200.00

617 Frank Family Vineyards, Cabernet

$65.00

618 Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2016

$54.00

612 Ridge, Zinfandel, Geyserville, 2017

$48.00

619 Clos Des Menuts, 2015

$38.00

621 Piper-Heidsieck Champagne

$45.00

620 Drappier, Carte d’Or Brut, Champagne

$55.00

Dessert Wines/Liqueurs

Jackson-Triggs

$50.00

Courvoisier V.S.

$15.00

Courvoisier V.S.O.P.

$18.00

Courvoisier XO

$43.00

Hennessy V.S.

$16.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P. ‘Privilege’

$28.00

Hennessy X.O.

$48.00

Hennessy Paradis

$110.00

Martell V.S.O.P.

$19.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$35.00

Remy Martin V.S.

$15.00

Remy Martin V.S.O.P.

$25.00

Remy Martin X.O.

$45.00

Remy Martin 1738

$25.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII...

$80.00+

Armagnac de Montal V.S.O.P

$17.00

Sempé ‘Distilled in 1900’

$35,000.00

MIS EN BOUTEILLE LE 21 AOUT1989

Chardonnay & Sauv

204 Frank Family Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2019

$68.00

205 Far Niente, Napa Valley, 2019

$130.00

254 Twomey, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa & Sonoma County, 2016

$52.00

253 Cakebread Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2021

$65.00

Cabernet First Page

501 Rodney Strong Vineyards, ‘Brothers, ’Alexander Valley, 2015

$130.00

502 Rodney Strong Vineyards, ‘Rockaway,’ Alexander Valley, 2015

$135.00

503 Heitz Cellar, Napa Valley, 2013

$130.00

504 Round Pond Estate, Rutherford—Napa Valley, 2014

$130.00

505 Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley, 2019

$165.00

506 Darioush, Napa Valley, 2018

$260.00

507 La Jota Vineyards, Howell Mountain Estate, Napa Valley, 2004

$285.00

508 Cardinale, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2014

$600.00

509 Jarvis, ‘Estate Grown,’ Napa Valley, 2014

$300.00

510 Heitz Cellar, Martha’s Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2009

$475.00

511 B.V. Georges De Latour Private Reserve, Napa Valley, 2018

$275.00

512 Jordan, Alexander Valley, 2015

$150.00

512B Jordan, Alexander Valley, 2016

$150.00

513 Staglin Family Vineyards, “Salus,” Rutherford—Napa Valley, 2016

$190.00

514Groth “Reserve,” Oakville – Napa Valley, 2013

$250.00

515 Hess “The Lion – Estate Grown,” Mount Veeder – Napa Valley, 2014

$325.00

516 Staglin Family Vineyards, “Booth Bella Oaks,” Napa Valley, 2014

$350.00

517 Château Montelena, Napa Valley, 2016

$295.00

518 Frog’s Leap, “Estate Grown,” Rutherford – Napa Valley, 2016

$135.00

519 Quill, Diamond Mountain – Napa Valley, 2010

$155.00

520 DuMol, Napa Valley, 2016

$225.00

521 Hossfeld Vineyard, ‘Parador,’ Napa Valley, 2014

$150.00

522 Whitehall Lane, ‘Leonardini Estate,’ Napa Valley, 2016

$145.00

523 Faust Wines, ‘The Pact,’ Napa Valley, 2018

$150.00

524 Winston Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, 2014

$310.00

525 Secret Door, Napa Valley, 2014

$270.00

526 Kerr, “Reserve,” Napa Valley, 2013

$250.00

527 J. Davies, Diamond Mounain District, Napa Valley, 2016

$255.00

528 Robert Craig, Candlestick Ridge Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2016

$285.00

529 Staglin Family Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2011, 2012, 2013

$550.00

530 Ziata, Meteor Vineyard, Napa Valley, 2016

$150.00

531 Lancaster Estate, Alexander Valley, 2018

$120.00

532 Flora Springs “Trilogy,” Napa Valley, 2015

$175.00

533 Rutherford Hill, Napa Valley, 2014

$100.00

534 Alexander’s Crown, Alexander Valley, 2015

$135.00

Cabernet Second Page

535 Cain Five, Spring Mountain District—Napa Valley

$275.00

536 Salvestrin, Napa Valley, 2015

$95.00

537 St. Francis Reserve, Alexander Valley 2015

$110.00

538 Shafer “One Point Five,” Stags Leap – Napa Valley, 2016

$195.00

539 Far Niente, “Estate Bottled,” Oakville—Napa Valley, 2016

$375.00

540 Three Vineyard Blend, Diamond Creek Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2013

$595.00

541 Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford Estate, Napa Valley, 2015

$130.00

542 Long Meadow Ranch, ‘E.J. Church,’ Nappa Valley, 2013

$180.00

543 Stewart “Nomad,” Napa Valley, 2016

$275.00

544 Hall Cœur, Napa Valley, 2016

$175.00

545 Kellener, Oakville—Napa Valley, 2013

$135.00

546 Ovis Cabernet, High Valley, 2016

$135.00

547 Keenan, Napa Valley, 2015

$135.00

548 Michael Mondavi, Napa Valley 2016

$295.00

549 Pine Ridge Vineyards, ‘Fortis’, Napa Valley, 2014

$450.00

550 Rombauer Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2016

$275.00

551 Sunbasket Vineyard, ‘Corison’ Napa Valley, 2016

$295.00

552 Kathryn Hall, Napa Valley, 2017

$295.00

553 Joseph Phelps, “Insignia,” Napa Valley, 2018

$650.00

554 Beringer, “Private Reserve” Napa Valley, 2016

$350.00

555 Ridge “Monte Bello,” Santa Cruz Mts., 2007, 2008, 2015, 2017

$575.00

556 Double Diamond, Oakville—Napa Valley, 2016

$155.00

557 Opus One, Napa Valley, 2013

$600.00

558 Silverado Vineyards, “Estate Grown,” Napa Valley, 2018

$100.00

559 Sinegal, Napa Valley, 2015

$140.00

560 Ridge, “Estate,” Monte Bello Vineyards, 2019

$150.00

561Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley, 2019

$195.00

562 The Hess Collection, Mount Veeder—Napa Valley, 2013

$140.00

563 Charles Krug, ‘Vintage Selection,’ Napa Valley, 2016

$230.00

564 Martin Ranch, Therese Vinards, Santa Cruz Mountains, 2016

$90.00

565 Nickel & Nickel, Oakville, Napa Valley, 2016

$195.00

566 Vine Cliff, Oakville—Napa Valley 2013

$135.00

567 J. Lohr Signature, Paso Robles, 2017

$190.00

568 Grgich Hills, “Estate Grown,” Napa Valley, 2015

$140.00

Cabernet Third Page

569 Ovid, Napa Valley, 2017

$590.00

570 Hewitt Vineyards—Estate Grown, Napa Valley, 2016

$250.00

571 Judge Palmer, Napa Valley, 2016

$230.00

572 Leonetti Cellar, Walla Walla Valley, WA, 2018

$350.00

573 Frank Family Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2016

$125.00

574 Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, 2016

$290.00

575 Lion Tamer, “The Hess Collection,” Napa Valley , 2016

$95.00

576 Burgess Cellars, Hillside Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2015

$95.00

577 Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, 2012

$200.00

578 Inkblot Cabernet Franc, Lodi, 2016

$80.00

580 Silver Oak, Napa Valley, 2016

$245.00

581 Legacy Collection, ‘Peju,’ Napa Valley, 2019

$85.00

582 Duckhorn Vineyards, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, 2016

$195.00

583 Outerbound, Alexander Valley, 2018

$95.00

584 Raymond “Generations,” Napa Valley, 2012

$275.00

585 Louis M. Martini, Napa Valley, 2015

$95.00

586 Buehler Vineyards, St. Helena

$100.00

587 Inglenook, Napa Valley, 2016

$225.00

588 Mt. Brave, Napa Valley, 2018

$195.00

589 Faust, Napa Valley, 2018

$135.00

Bordeaux

622 Jean-Michel Cazes “Pauillac,” France, 2012

$110.00

623 La Fleur De Château Haut-Piquat, Lussac Saint-Emilion, 2015

$95.00

624 Château Haut-Tayac, Saint-Emilion, 2014

$100.00

625 Château la Bridane, Saint Julien, France, 2012

$95.00

627 Château Pierrail, Bordeaux Superieur, 2016

$95.00

628 Chateau La Mission, Lalande-De-Pomerol, 2015

$110.00

630 Clos De Menuts, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, 2015

$95.00

629 Les Gravieres de Marsac Margaux, France, 2012

$110.00

632 Jean-Michel Cazes “Pauillac,” France, 2014

$95.00

634 Château Laplagnotte-Bellevue, France 2014

Rest of World

635 Brotte “Hauts de Barville,” Chateauneuf-du-Pape, France, 2015

$140.00

636 Brotte Crozes Hermitage, La Rollande, CDP, France, 2013

$170.00

637 Domaine de la Solitude, CDP, “Reserve,” France, 2018

$360.00

638 Vincent Girardin, ‘Aloxe-Corton,’ Meursault, Burgundy, France 2017

$90.00

639 Domaine Doudet “1er Cru-Clos du Roy,” Beaune, Burgundy, 2012

$95.00

640 Domaine Glantenay, Pommard – Burgundy, France, 2012

$110.00

641 Bouchard Pere et Fils, Premier Cru, Burgundy, France, 2014

$250.00

642 Joseph Drouhin, ‘Gevrey- Chambertin,’ Bordeaux, France, 2019

$130.00

643 Brotte, Cotes du Rhone, 2016

$80.00

644 Sonsierra Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2010

$70.00

645 Senorio De Sarria, “Reserva”, Navarra, Spain, 2010

$70.00

646 Catena Alta, Malbec, Bodega Catena Zapata, Argentina, 2015

$85.00

647 Catena Zapata, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2013

$195.00

648 Catena Zapata, Malbec, Argentina, 2015

$190.00

649 Dona Paula, Red Blend, Mendoza, 2016

$75.00

Merlot

600 Duckhorn Vineyards, Napa Valley, 2015

$95.00

601 Grgich Hills, Napa Valley, 2015

$75.00

602 Frank Family, Napa, 2018

$90.00

603 La Jota, Merlot, 2018

$195.00

Pinot Noir

800 Domaine Anderson, Anderson Valley – Mendocino, 2012

$90.00

801 Dumol, Russian River Valley, 2019

$150.00

802 En Route, Russian River Valley, 2016

$125.00

803 Outerbound, Russian River Valley, 2018

$85.00

804 ZD, Carneros, 2013

$100.00

805 Flowers, Sonoma Coast, 2017 & 2019

$120.00

806 Sea Smoke “Ten,” Santa Rita Hills, 2018

$210.00

807 Sea Smoke “Southing,” Santa Rita Hills, 2018

$180.00

808 Sanford, “Estate Grown,” Santa Rita Hills, 2016

$95.00

809 Archery Summit, Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2016

$100.00

810 Benton-Lane “Estate Grown,” Willamette Valley, Oregon, 2015

$80.00

811 Colene Clemens Vineyards, Dopp Creek, Oregon, 2017

$95.00

812 Zena Crown Vineyard, “Slope,” Yamhill, Oregon, 2018

$160.00

813 Domaine Drouhin, Dundee Hills, Oregon, 2017

$125.00

814 Walt, Shea Vineyard, Oregon, 2018

$150.00

Syrah, Zin, Italy

704 Ridge “Lytton Estate,” Petite Syrah*, Dry Creek – Sonoma, 2016

$95.00

705 Shafer “Relentless,” Napa Valley, 2012 & 2015

$170.00

604 Duckhorn Paraduxx

$95.00

605 Ridge “Lytton Springs,” Dry Creek Valley—Sonoma, 2019

$100.00

606 Ridge “Three Valleys,” Sonoma County, 2012 & 2016

$95.00

607 Ridge, “50th Vintage,” Geyserville, 2015

$140.00

608 Rombauer, Napa Valley, 2017

$80.00

609 Santa Margherita, Chianti Classico Riserva, 2015

$75.00

610 Umberto Cesari Sangiovese, “Liano,” 2019

$90.00

611 Umberto Cesari Sangiovese Riserva, “Romagna,” 2018

$75.00

NA Beverages

BTL Pellegrino

$7.00

BTL Fiji

$7.00

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Tonic

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Re-fill Soda

Lemonade

$4.50

Soda Water

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Pomegranate Juice

$4.50

Grape Fruit Juice

$4.50

Water

Hot Water

Shirley Temple

$4.50

El Mateo Non Alcoholic

$8.00

Jungle Free Bird Non Alcoholic

$8.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

Ice Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Ice Coffee

$4.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.50

Capuccino

$5.50

Decaf Capuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Decaf Latte

$5.50

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Decaf Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$6.50

Decaf Mocha

$6.50

Tea

Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

164 S B St, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

