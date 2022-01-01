For Goodness Cakes - 309 5th St Michigan Center
Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
309 Fifth Street, Michigan Center MI 49254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing
4.5 • 841
1188 Jackson Crossing Jackson, MI 49202
View restaurant