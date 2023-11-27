Klavon’s Jackson
1361 E. McDevitt Ave.
Jackson, MI 49203
APPETIZERS
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00Out of stock
A delicious, house-baked chocolate chip cookie guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. (contains wheat, milk, egg, soy). Available for Takeout Only.
- HOTTIE KNOTTIES$7.50
Classic handmade garlic knots topped with melted garlic herb butter and parmesan cheese. Eight knots per order, served with choice of ranch or pizza sauce.
- CHEESY BREADSTICKS$9.50
Breadsticks smothered in mozzarella and topped with our parmesan seasoning blend. Served with your choice of house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
- BACON CHEESE BREAD$11.50
Our cheesy breadsticks topped with crisp bacon pieces and served with your choice of house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
- PEPPERONI PINWHEELS$10.00
Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled inside of our hand-stretched pizza dough and baked until golden brown. Six pinwheels served with house-made ranch or pizza sauce.
- SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$11.50
A rich, creamy blend of spinach and artichoke topped with fresh grated pecorino romano, served with mini flatbreads.
- BUFFALO WINGS$11.00
Eight tender chicken wings, fried and tossed in hot, barbecue or our signature honey hot sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- BONELESS WINGS$11.00
Eight breaded boneless chicken wings, fried and tossed in hot, barbecue or our signature honey hot sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- ONION STRAWS$9.50
Thin-sliced onion strips coated in a draft beer batter for a hearty flavor and crunch. Served with housemade chipotle ranch.
- CALAMARI$10.50
Calamari rings lightly dusted in sea salt and pepper breading. Fried and tossed in our house made parmesan blend. Served with a lemon-garlic aioli.
- FRENCH FRIES$3.00+
Extra crisp brew-battered fries. Traditional cut with skin-on from select Pacific Northwest potatoes.
- RANCH SIDE$1.50
3oz. side of our house-made ranch
- PIZZA SAUCE SIDE$1.50
3oz. side of our Italian-style pizza sauce, served warm. Contains dairy.
- GARLIC BUTTER SIDE$1.50
3oz. side of our house-made melted garlic herb butter.
SALADS
- CHEF SALAD$14.00
Mixed greens with black forest ham, turkey breast, applewood bacon, red onion, grape tomato, cucumber, egg wedges, croutons and shredded cheddar. Served with our housemade ranch dressing.
- CHOPPED GREEK$13.00
Crisp romaine, spring mix, Kalamata olive, red onion, sweet pepper, cucumber, chickpeas, grape tomato, feta cheese and house-made red wine vinaigrette.
- MICHIGAN CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens, house-made candied walnuts, dried cherries, all-natural chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
- FRESCO TACO$13.50
Seasoned ground beef with pork chorizo, mixed greens, tortilla strips, black bean, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro and shredded cheddar. Served with chipotle ranch and salsa.
- WILD BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.00
Breaded chicken glazed with hot sauce and tossed over mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, chopped celery and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.
- HOUSE SALAD$6.00+
Mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, multigrain croutons, shredded cheddar and house-made ranch.
- CLASSIC CAESAR$5.00+
Romaine, spring mix, shredded pecorino, grated parmesan, multigrain croutons and house-made Caesar dressing.
- TOMATO SOUP$4.50
Bursting with fresh tomato flavor, it is perfectly seasoned with a touch of basil.
- SOUP OF DAY$4.50
Ask your host/ess or server about today's soup options.
SANDWICHES
- ITALIAN$14.00
Black forest ham, smoked salami and spicy capicola with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana pepper. Served on a hoagie roll with Italian dressing.
- STEAK HOAGIE$15.00
Locally sourced steak sautéed with fresh mushroom, red onion and gooey American cheese. Served on a soft hoagie roll.
- APPLEWOOD ARTISAN$14.00
Shaved turkey breast with applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, tomato, lettuce, mayo and house-made bacon jam. Served toasted on Zingerman’s farm bread.
- TURKEY AVOCADO$14.00
Shaved turkey, avocado and applewood-smoked bacon on toasted Zingerman’s farm bread, finished with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- REUBEN$15.00
Thin-sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, The Brinery sauerkraut and our signature pub sauce on a grilled Jewish rye bread from Zingerman's Bakehouse.
- FAJITA WRAP$14.00
A flour tortilla rolled with fajita-style chicken, sautéed onion and peppers, black bean, cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
- KLAVON BURGER$14.00
Ground beef from Merindorf Meats of Mason, charbroiled with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served on a multi-grain brioche bun with beer-battered fries.
- SMOKEHOUSE BURGER$16.00
Locally sourced ground beef, charbroiled with crisp onion straws, applewood bacon, barbecue sauce, sliced sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a multi-grain brioche bun with beer-battered fries.
CALZONES
- CALZONE CYO$10.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of pizza toppings.
- CALZONE DELUXE$14.50
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper.
- CALZONE MEATY MEAT$14.00
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper.
- CALZONE BBQ CHICKEN$13.50
Sweet barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella.
- CALZONE CHK BACON RANCH$13.50
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, house-made ranch, fresh spinach, garlic and mozzarella cheese.
- CALZONE RAGIN’ CAJUN$13.50
Buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, cheddar and applewood bacon with a Cajun seasoned crust.
- CALZONE VEGGIE$13.50
Fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion and garlic.
CLASSIC AMERICAN
CREATE YOUR OWN
- 12" MEDIUM CYO$9.50
Hand-stretched dough with a medium thickness, rustic crust. Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Cracker-thin crust also available. Pizza sauce contains dairy. 8 Slices | Serves 2-3
- 14" LARGE CYO$11.50
Hand-stretched dough with a medium thickness, rustic crust. Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese blend. Cracker-thin crust also available. Pizza sauce contains dairy. 10 Slices | Serves 3-4
PEPPERONI CLASSICO
DELUXE
- 12" DELUXE$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" DELUXE$21.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
HAWAIIAN
- 12" HAWAIIAN$18.00
Barbecue-infused pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood bacon, fresh-cut pineapple, pecorino romano, and green onion. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" HAWAIIAN$21.50
Barbecue-infused pizza sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, applewood bacon, fresh-cut pineapple, pecorino romano, and green onion. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
MEATY MEAT
- 12" MEATY MEAT$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" MEATY MEAT$21.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
VEGGIE
- 12" VEGGIE$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" VEGGIE$21.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
GINO
- 12" GINO$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, applewood bacon, Italian meatball, pork chorizo, capicola, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" GINO$21.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, applewood bacon, Italian meatball, pork chorizo, capicola, ricotta cheese, fresh basil and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE
- 12" SPINACH ARTICHOKE$18.00
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.
- 14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE$21.50
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.
BARBECUE CHICKEN
PHILLY STEAK
SEAFOOD
PEPPADEW THE PIG
- 12" PEPPADEW THE PIG$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" PEPPADEW THE PIG$21.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
MS. JACKSON
- 12" MS. JACKSON$16.50
Cracker thin crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- 14" MS. JACKSON$20.00
Cracker thin crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
DETROIT-STYLE
- DETROIT CYO$15.50
Create your own Detroit-Style pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and choice of toppings. Finished with Detroit red sauce, oregano and pecorino romano.
- DETROIT BRICK CITY$23.00
Formerly known as Detroiter. Wisconsin brick and mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cup-char pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, ricotta cheese, oregano and pecorino romano.
- DETROIT RED TOP$19.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: cup-char on top of the cheese, traditional pepperoni underneath. Finished with oregano, romano and our parmesan cheese blend.
- DETROIT CORKTOWN BBQ$24.00
Sweet and tangy barbecue sauce drizzled over grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, and pecorino romano.
- DETROIT LITTLE NERO$18.50
Wisconsin brick cheese, cheddar, monterey jack, feta and garlic. Finished with ricotta cheese and oregano. Your very own cheese pizza!
CHICAGO STUFFED
- STUFFED CYO$20.50
Create your own stuffed pizza with our classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings.
- STUFFED DELUXE$29.00
Cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion. green pepper, classic pizza sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- STUFFED BBQ CHICKEN$27.00
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, and fresh cilantro.
- STUFFED MEATY MEAT$27.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, smoked ham, Italian sausage, bacon pieces, and parmesan cheese blend. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- STUFFED MS. JACKSON$26.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, and feta cheese. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- STUFFED PHILLY STEAK$27.00
Mozzarella, sliced steak, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper layered over a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.
- STUFFED PEPPADEW PIG$25.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onion, Italian sausage, garlic, peppadew and green peppers. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA
- GLUTEN FREE CYO$11.50
Your choice of toppings with our classic Italian pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- FUN GOVERNOR (vegan)$17.50
Cauliflower crust with red sauce, Violife vegan cheese, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper and a little bit of fun with Happy Little Plants vegan pepperoni. Serves 1
- GF DELUXE$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, cup-char pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, fresh mushroom, red onion and green pepper. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- GF MS. JACKSON$16.50
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, spinach, garlic, feta cheese, oregano, and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
- GF BBQ CHICKEN$18.00
Sweet barbecue sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, fresh cilantro and pecorino romano.
- GF SPIN ARTICHOKE$18.00
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, fresh mushroom and baby spinach on a layer of spinach artichoke cream sauce.
- GF VEGGIE$18.00
Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh mushroom, black olive, tomato, green pepper, red onion, minced garlic, oregano and pecorino romano. Pizza sauce contains dairy.
KIDS & DESSERTS
- KIDS PIZZA$7.00
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Our classic American crust with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of one topping.
- LIL' CHEESE$7.00
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Rustic farm bread grilled with American and cheddar cheese, served with choice of one side.
- MAC-n-CHEESE$7.00
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Cheesy, cheesy mac-n-cheese served with choice of one side.
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.00
[KIDS 10 & UNDER] Five crispy, breaded chicken nuggets served with choice of sauce and one side.
- CIN-NUTELLA BREAD$7.50
Our fresh made dough covered in cinnamon sugar and garnished with a layer of warm icing and Nutella’s hazelnut spread.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Welcome to Klavon’s, a trendy pizzeria and happy hour hot spot! We’re dedicated to creating authentic experiences and handcrafted, artisan pizza. Featuring our signature Chicago Stuffed pizza along with Detroit-Style and Classic American pizza. Also serving burgers, sandwiches, salads, craft cocktails and local beer and wine. Come in and enjoy!
1361 E. McDevitt Ave., Jackson, MI 49203