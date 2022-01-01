Blintz in Fort Myers
Skillets
13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|2 Blintzes
|$9.75
Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.
Skillets
10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers
|1 Blintz Platter
|$13.95
1 Blintz made with buttery tender homemade crepes wrapping Farmers cheese filling and griddled to a golden brown. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.