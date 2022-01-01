Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blintz in Fort Myers

Go
Fort Myers restaurants
Toast

Fort Myers restaurants that serve blintz

Item pic

 

Skillets

13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Blintzes$9.75
Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.
More about Skillets
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers

Avg 4.5 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
1 Blintz Platter$13.95
1 Blintz made with buttery tender homemade crepes wrapping Farmers cheese filling and griddled to a golden brown. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
More about Skillets

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Myers

Egg Rolls

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Egg Benedict

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Fort Myers to explore

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (18 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston