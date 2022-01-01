Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve tarts

Shigs in Pit Maplecrest

6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Mango Tart - Growler$17.99
This ale goes through our special “kettle souring” process creating a mouth puckering light bodied ale. Sweetness is then reintroduced to the beer in the form of 756 lbs of strawberries and mangos. 10 IBUs, ABV 4.2%
Strawberry Mango Tart - 4 Pack$14.99
This ale goes through our special “kettle souring” process creating a mouth puckering light bodied ale. Sweetness is then reintroduced to the beer in the form of 756 lbs of strawberries and mangos. 10 IBUs, ABV 4.2%
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackberry Tart - 4 Pack$12.99
This ale goes through our special “kettle souring” process creating a mouth puckering light bodied ale. Sweetness is then reintroduced to the beer in the form of 756 lbs of blackberries. 10 IBUs, ABV 4.2%
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

