Fratelli’s Ristorante

Our Menu includes Italian comforts, crafted in small batches, & served in a rustic and cozy atmosphere. We also have an extensive wine list, full-service bar, & offer catering for events.


So come on in and join our family around the farm table, because at Fratelli's you're "one of the family".

2061 Zumbehl Rd

Popular Items

Fried Zucchini$11.00
Hand-sliced zucchini, breaded in Italian breadcrumbs, and deep-fried. Served with tzatziki, and tomato sauce & topped with Feta cheese & red pepper flakes.
Italian Lemonade$2.99
Made in small batches daily. Our famous Lemonade is made with fresh-squeezed, lemons, sugar and infused with fresh basil.
Large Fratelli's Salad$6.50
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, & Provel cheese.
Fratelli's Special Salad$12.00
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, salami, ham, pepperoni, & Provel cheese.
Pasta con Broccoli$14.00
Shell pasta tossed with steamed broccoli florets in our tomato alfredo pink sauce.
Pint of House Dressing$6.99
16oz bottle of our scratch-made House Creamy Italian Dressing. Made from scratch every day. Bottled to order.
Rustic Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, candied pecans, apples, & feta cheese. Served with a side of our scratch-made white balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Fratelli's Salad$5.50
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, & Provel cheese.
(Side) Red Sauce$1.00
Rigatoni Carbonara$16.00
Rigatoni Pasta in rich cream sauce with cured pork, egg, and grated cheese.
2061 Zumbehl Rd

Saint Charles MO

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
