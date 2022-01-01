Fusion Noodle Company
Only doing pickup and delivery during the quarantine.
We will be closed the 25th-27th for Thanksgiving. Have a safe holiday!!!
NOODLES
30 W Union St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30 W Union St
Athens OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Broneys Alumni Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
North End Kitchen + Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Over Hang
Full service bar and restaurant. Hoagies, salads, drinks, and more!