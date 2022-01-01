Go
Fusion Noodle Company

Only doing pickup and delivery during the quarantine.
We will be closed the 25th-27th for Thanksgiving. Have a safe holiday!!!

NOODLES

30 W Union St • $

Avg 4.1 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

# Crab Rangoon$5.55
# Pad Thai$9.95
# Sesame Chicken$10.25
# Lo Mein$9.55
# General Tso's Chicken$10.25
# Spring Rolls$3.25
# Fried Pot Stickers$4.25
# Pho$10.25
# Fried Rice$9.95
# Yum Yum Sauce$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

30 W Union St

Athens OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
