Garlic Crush Kitchen - Kitchen
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
11114 117th Pl NE, Kirkland WA 98033
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
No Reviews
12540 120th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurant