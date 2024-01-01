Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
12540 120th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland WA 98034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Kirkland
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Kirkland
4.6 • 1,008
5910 Lake Washington Blvd NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Kirkland
4.6 • 644
425 Urban Plaza Suite 100 Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant