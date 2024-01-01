Go
Consumer picView gallery

Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12540 120th Avenue Northeast

Kirkland, WA 98034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

12540 120th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland WA 98034

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Serious Pie Totem Lake -
orange starNo Reviews
12540 120th ave ne Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Pho Mignon
orange starNo Reviews
12557 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Turmeric Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11701 124th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
203º Fahrenheit Coffee - Northeast Village Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
11901 Northeast Village Plaza- B171 Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kirkland

Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 1,160
8506 122nd Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Kirkland
orange star4.6 • 1,008
5910 Lake Washington Blvd NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Kirkland
orange star4.6 • 644
425 Urban Plaza Suite 100 Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Coastline Burgers - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 135
116 Central Way Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Fan Tang - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 69
10615 NE 68th ST Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kirkland

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Silverlake Ramen in Santa Monica promenade

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston