Main picView gallery

Serious Pie Totem Lake

review star

No reviews yet

12540 120th ave ne

building H suite 122

Kirkland, WA 98034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Mushroom Pizza

N/A Beverage

Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$5.00

12 oz bottle

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.50

12 oz bottle

Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$3.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.50
Still Water (500 ml)

Still Water (500 ml)

$5.00
Sparkling Water (500 ml)

Sparkling Water (500 ml)

$5.00

Blood Orange Soda

$4.50

Cran Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pizza

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$21.00

Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt Pasteurized: Yes (cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mixed peppers, provolone, Murray River salt, marjoram Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Cirtrus

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Olive oil, crimini mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, truffle cheese, Murray River salt, mixed herbs (parsley, chive, tarragon) Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Alium

Yukon Gold Potato Pizza

Yukon Gold Potato Pizza

$19.00

Yukon Gold potatoes, pecorino romano, rosemary

Clam Pizza

Clam Pizza

$22.00

Penn Cove clams, chili flakes, pancetta, lemon thyme, parmesan, olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Coro pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone

Simple Cheese Pizza

Simple Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, provolone

Green Tomato

$22.00

Prosser green tomatoes, chilies, pancetta, pecorino romano

Crust With Sauce

Crust With Sauce

$15.00

Our famous crust with house made pizza sauce

Plain Crust

Plain Crust

$13.00

Our famous crust. Ready to enjoy plain or take home and top with your choice of toppings!

Side Of Sauce

Side Of Sauce

$2.00
Uncooked Take Out Dough

Uncooked Take Out Dough

$5.00

Side Pizza Ranch

$1.00

Starters

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, radish, cucumber, moscatel vinegar, parmigiano

Squash

$13.00

winter squash, black pepper goat cheese, pomegranate walnut jam

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Lacinato kale, Calabrian chili, garlic oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, parmesan, pine nuts *Cannot be made without cheese* Pasteurized: No (Cows) Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus

Italian Chop Salad

Italian Chop Salad

$15.00

taggiasca olives, soppressata, garbanzos, preserved tomatoes, pesto marinated mozzarella, vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

shaved brussels sprouts, apple, pistachio, pecorino, horseradish vinaigrette

Tom's Tasty Tomato Soup

Tom's Tasty Tomato Soup

$11.00

with housemade focaccia

Sweets

Coco Pie Slice

Coco Pie Slice

$12.00

Our world famous triple coconut cream pie!

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

olive oil, murray river salt, biscotti

Rubs

Pizza Rub

Pizza Rub

$7.99

“Spice up your slice! We created Serious Pie Pizza Spice so everyone can enjoy artisan style pizza flavor. Whether it’s delivery, frozen, or homemade, Serious Pie Pizza Spice will bring that extra something that makes you feel like you’re dining with us

Beer

Jellyfish Red Pint

$8.00

Roof Top Fresh Hop IPA Pint

$8.00

Jellyfish Red Pitcher

$30.00

Rooftop IPA Pitcher

$30.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Non-alcoholic

$6.00

12 oz can

Reuben's Porter Can

$6.00

Reuben's Robust Porter Can

Post Doc Blonde Can

$6.00

12 oz can

Georges Cider Can

$8.00

12 oz can

Locust Can

$6.00

Aslan Brown Can

$6.00Out of stock

Seapine Double IPA Can

$8.00

Wine

Soave Glass

$12.00

Roero Arneis Glass

$15.00

Champagne NV Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Brut Split

$25.00

187 ml

Barbera Glass

$18.00

Dolcetto Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay 2017 Tenuta di Nozzole Le Bruniche BTL

$50.00

Soave Bottle

$46.00

Roero Arneis Bottle

$58.00

Prosecco NV Famiglia Zonin BTL

$42.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

Rosé Bottle

$46.00

Sangiovese 2019 Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico BTL

$50.00

Valpolicella BTL

$58.00

Tempranillo 2018 Protocolo BTL

$46.00

Barbera Bottle

$70.00

Dolcetto Bottle

$46.00

Mastro Janni BTL

$75.00

Nebbiolo 2017 Produttori del Barbaresco BTL

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12540 120th ave ne, building H suite 122, Kirkland, WA 98034

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Bungalow at Juanita Beach - 9714 Northeast Juanita Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Sparrow
orange starNo Reviews
9736 Northeast 120th Pl Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Deja Moo - Deja Moo Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 41
9749 NE 119th Way Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars
orange starNo Reviews
14300 NE 145th St Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kirkland

Le Grand Bistro Americain
orange star4.4 • 3,915
2220 CARILLON PT Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 1,160
8506 122nd Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
COMO
orange star4.4 • 1,021
1270 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kirkland
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston